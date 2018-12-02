CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo discuss the Lions' upcoming game against the Rams and the depressing nature of covering meaningless football in December. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit -- The Los Angeles Rams' passing attack is one of the league's most potent and the Detroit Lions clearly didn't feel comfortable exposing struggling second-year corner Teez Tabor to that aerial assault.

For the second straight week, the Lions scratched Tabor from the lineup. The team will continue to lean on undrafted rookie Mike Ford, who was promoted off the practice squad late month.

Additionally, the team listed the following players inactive for Sunday's contest: Wide receiver Brandon Powell, running back Kerryon Johnson, fullback Nick Bellore, linebacker Trevor Bates, defensive end Kerry Hyder and tight end Michael Roberts.

All but Hyder and Tabor had been on the injury report coming into the game. Johnson and Bellore were sidelined all week and, along with Powell (calf), were ruled out Friday. Roberts was listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury, while Bates suffered an ankle injury over the weekend.

