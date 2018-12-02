Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by the Rams' Cory Littleton, with Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up, in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit -- The anticipated blowout never materialized. The Detroit Lions emptied out their bag of tricks, got big play after big play out of the defense, but still fell short to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 30-16, at Ford Field.

The defense did its job, at least through three-and-a-half quarters, limiting the high-octane Rams offense to a single touchdown, while forcing a pair of turnovers. But the injury-riddled offense was unable to come through down the stretch as the Super Bowl contender pulled away late.

The Rams (11-1) jumped out to a 13-3 lead at the half, opening the scoring with a 24-yard field goal after a 10-play, 74-yard drive on their second possession.

The Lions (4-8) countered with a field goal of their own. A 24-yard, play-action pass to Kenny Golladay, followed by a pair of first-down grabs by Bruce Ellington got the Lions into the red zone. But on third-and-2 from the Rams 7, Ellington was stopped short on a shovel pass by defensive end Dante Fowler.

Matt Prater’s 28-yard field goal knotted the score, 3-3.

Lions safety Quandre Diggs intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff on the ensuing drive, but the Lions quickly punted the ball back, going three-and-out.

Taking advantage of a pair of first downs via penalty, Los Angeles worked inside Detroit’s 10. Facing third-and-7 from the 8, Goff connected with Robert Woods on a crossing route for the go-ahead score.

The Rams added a 47-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal in the closing minute of the half to take the 13-3 lead into the locker room.

But the Lions battled back in the third quarter.

After punting to start the second half, defensive tackle Damon Harrison got the ball back for the Lions, stripping Goff and recovering the loose ball near midfield.

A 15-yard pass to Golladay, a 22-yard hookup between quarterback Matthew Stafford and tight end Levine Toilolo, and a horse-collar tackle on Zach Zenner, committed by former Lion Ndamukong Suh, set the Lions up with first-and-goal from the 4.

But from there they went backward. LeGarrette Blount lost 5 yards on first down, Theo Riddick dropped a pass near the goal line after Aaron Donald hit Stafford on the throw, and TJ Jones was flagged for offensive pass interference on third down, negating what would have been a 9-yard touchdown grab.

Instead, Matt Prater knocked home the 29-yard chip shot to get the Lions back with a touchdown, 13-6.

The Lions attempted to catch the opposition by surprise on the ensuing kickoff, but Sam Martin’s dribbler didn’t go the necessary 10 yards, setting Los Angeles up in Detroit territory. The defense managed to limit the damage to a field goal, which pushed the Rams’ lead back to 10.

Operating short-handed, with wide receiver Marvin Jones landing on injured reserve earlier in the week and running back Kerryon Johnson still out of action with a knee injury, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter reached for some previously unseen pages in the playbook.

Stafford found Toilolo, typically a blocking specialist, for 29 yards down the seam. The team then attempted a double pass with Ellington, but the initial backward throw from Stafford to the receiver skipped across the ground, ultimately resulting in play's failure.

But that didn’t dry up the river of creative juices, and on first-and-10 from the 11, the Lions caught the Rams off-guard with a pass to left tackle Taylor Decker, resulting in an 11-yard score with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The teams traded punts the next three possessions before Donald took over. The NFL’s likely defensive MVP burst through a double-team block and swallowed up Stafford in the backfield, jarring the ball loose in the process.

Linebacker Samson Ebukam recovered the fumble at Detroit's 24 and three plays later Todd Gurley burst through a big hole on the right side of his line for a 13-yard touchdown, putting the Rams back up 10, 23-13.

The Lions got it back within a score, thanks to a 48-yard pass interference penalty on a deep pass to Golladay, setting up a 35-yard Prater field goal with 2:57 remaining.

Down 23-16, the Lions attempted another onside kick, but it was recovered by Rams defensive back Blake Countness. Gurley put the game away with a 36-yard run, stopping short of the goal line to kill some clock before punching it in two plays later.

The victory helped the Rams clinch the NFC West title.

Donald lived up to his billing, finishing his day with two sacks, two tackles for loss and two additional hits on Stafford. Suh, in his return to Detroit, finished with six tackles and a quarterback hit. He was also flagged twice, including a roughing the passer call in the fourth quarter.

Stafford struggled working with a depleted arsenal, completing 20-of-33 for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game's closing seconds. Toilolo led the Lions pass-catchers with a career-high 90 yards, while Blount paced the backfield with 61 yards on 16 carries.