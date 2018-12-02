Rams 30, Lions 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of the 30-16 loss to Los Angeles at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of a 30-16 loss on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
A pass intended for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks goes over his head and over the hand of Lions cornerback Darius Slay before Lions' Quandre Diggs makes the interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
A pass intended for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks goes over his head and over the hand of Lions cornerback Darius Slay before Lions' Quandre Diggs makes the interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Buy Photo
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Buy Photo
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball upfield in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering but after an officials reviewed Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering. After a review, Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off on an offensive interference call on Jones in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' TJ Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off after offensive pass interference was called on Jones in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first down reception in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first-down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first down reception in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first-down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford but is incomplete in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the pass falls incomplete in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws in complete with pressure from Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws an incompletion with pressure from Lions' Ziggy Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford sees Staffords fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford see the fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble, with Los Angeles recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble that the Rams recovered in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Rams' Ethan Westbrooks and John Johnson III and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket, with pressure from Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket while being pressured by Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line, burning off time on the clock, late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored on a following play.
Buy Photo
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line to burn time off the clock late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored two plays later. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled he stepped out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Levione Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Levine Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field after warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups.
Buy Photo
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs is tired of answering questions about arbitrary moral victories.

    His second-quarter interception on Sunday doesn’t matter if the visiting Los Angeles Rams score 30 points. His monster hit on Robert Woods that jarred a deep ball loose late in the first half is unimportant if Woods and Jared Goff connect for an 8-yard touchdown pass later in the drive.

    And was Diggs content with holding Goff to 207 yards through the air on 17 of 33 passing?

    “We lost, man," Diggs said.

    It appears not — and nobody in the Lions’ locker room seems to be feeling any different.

    Detroit has now dropped five of its last six games. Its last two — a one-score Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears and Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Rams — both appeared to be winnable games against division leaders at home.

    But each time, Matthew Stafford has turned the ball over inside Lions’ territory during the fourth quarter of a one-score game.

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defense battled, offense rattled

    More: 'Pretty damn cool': Lions' Decker relishes first career touchdown

    On Sunday, Los Angeles All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald bullied Lions center Graham Glasgow on his way to a strip-sack of Stafford, a turnover that led to a 10-point deficit on the ensuing Rams drive.

    “That’s probably the worst part of (the loss),” Glasgow said. “Being so close there and us having the ball with the chance to go up, and then having a miscommunication deal that caused a strip-sack.”

    The “little things,” as linebacker Eli Harold referred to them, are the reason why this 4-8 football team can’t walk away thinking about the bright side of close losses against the NFL’s top contenders.

    On the Los Angeles possession prior to Stafford’s fumble, Harold and defensive end Romeo Okwara each swatted throws by Goff on consecutive passes inside the Rams’ 20.

    “Knowing that you could have changed the game with a specific play always hurts,” Harold said.

    Okwara got both hands on the ball with nobody between him and the end zone before the ball fell to the turf.

    “Dropped it,” he said. “I have to make a play, so I didn’t make it. So, it is what it is.”

    Keeping Goff grounded in a 14-point loss feels like a microcosm of Detroit’s frustrating season on the defensive side of the ball; one where every defeat seems to showcase a newfound defensive strength and feature a different Achilles’ heel that makes each addition to the loss column sting like a fresh wound.

    Harold recycled a familiar refrain of weeks’ past when asked why the Lions came up short on this particular Sunday.

    “We just gotta figure out what’s hurting us… and try to put a whole game together,” he said.

    And when pressed about it, he admitted that the team’s biggest problem is not being able to figure out where their key deficiencies lie.

    “It’s the unknown, man," Harold said. "It’s just what it is. That’s just how it’s playing out, and no one knows.”

    The Lions have road games coming up with the Arizona Cardinals (3-9) and Buffalo Bills (4-8), who both sit third in their respective divisions.

    For the next two weeks, there’s no such thing as a moral victory — no potential postgame questions about whether there’s any solace in defeat.

    The Lions will either detail how they found their way, or come up empty again while trying to explain how they could be so lost.

    And at this point, either scenario is entirely possible.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE