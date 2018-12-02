Buy Photo Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News)Buy Photo

In the heat of the moment, you can do some dumb things.

Taylor Decker is admitting he had one of those moments Sunday.

Decker, the Lions' offensive tackle, caused quite a buzz on social media late in the third quarter of the 30-16 loss to the Rams when he stunningly morphed into a wide receiver and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.

Decker coasted into the end zone, and once he got to the back of the end zone, he chucked the football high into the Ford Field stands in celebration before he was mobbed by some delirious teammates.

Problem is, that was Decker's first touchdown. Like, ever. In his life. And he's played football since he was in the first grade.

Now, as the moment has died down, he wants the ball back.

"To whoever caught/has the ball I threw into the stands. I’ve played football since first grade, and that was my first ever touchdown. I’d love to have that ball, and would be more than happy to hook you up if you’d be willing," Decker posted on Twitter on Sunday night.

The story appears headed for a happy ending. A fan responded saying he knows who ended up with it, and that a connection would be made.

Decker told reporters after the game he regretted the decision to unleash the ball.

Decker, 25, was the Lions' first-round pick, No. 16 overall, out of Ohio State in 2016.

