Rams 30, Lions 16
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of the 30-16 loss to Los Angeles at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of a 30-16 loss on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter.
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering but after an officials reviewed Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter.
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off on an offensive interference call on Jones in the third quarter.
Lions A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first down reception in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first down reception in the third quarter.
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford but is incomplete in the third quarter.
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws in complete with pressure from Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter.
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford sees Staffords fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble, with Los Angeles recovering in the fourth quarter.
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Rams' Ethan Westbrooks and John Johnson III and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket, with pressure from Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line, burning off time on the clock, late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored on a following play.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled he stepped out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Levione Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field.
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field after warmups.
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups.
    Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance from Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

    Quarterback

    With all due respect to the hand he's being dealt at this stage in the season, Matthew Stafford's own errors are playing a role in the offense's struggles. Forget the interception in the closing seconds when the game was essentially decided. The quarterback's inability to hold on to the ball, coughing up an game-altering fumble in the fourth quarter, was the most damaging play of the afternoon. Stafford missed a couple other throws, including short-arming a double-pass, trick play and firing wide on a third-down throw to Bruce Ellington. Grade: D

    Running backs

    LeGarrette Blount ran hard and had some chunk gains, but too often on Sunday he showed a disappointing lack of vision, running directly into the back of one of his blockers. Theo Riddick was better but had fewer meaningful touches. He was also limited to just three catches, although two resulted in first downs. Grade: D+

    Wide receivers/tight ends

    Levine Toilolo came out of nowhere as a field-stretcher in the middle of the field. He caught two long passes and finished the day with a career-high 90 yards. Kenny Golladay chipped in three grabs for 50 yards and also drew a long pass interference call. TJ Jones had one catch for 25 yards, but that was overshadowed by his blatant push-off that cost the Lions a touchdown. Grade: C

    Offensive line

    Not that it was unexpected, but Detroit's interior had no answer for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who finished the day with a pair of sacks and a couple more tackles for loss. For the day, the Rams tackled the Lions behind the line nine times, while hitting Stafford on 11 snaps. 

    The front did get an occasional push in the ground game, but it certainly wasn't consistent. Still, there's no way we can fail a group when left tackle Taylor Decker perfectly executed a trick play, catching an 11-yard touchdown in the second half. Grade: D

    Defensive line

    Detroit's run defense fell apart late in the fourth quarter, but while the game was close, Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson were making life rough for the Rams' ground game. Harrison also came up with a huge strip sack and recovery in the third quarter, ending a scoring threat. Romeo Okwara chipped in two batted passes, one of which he should have intercepted. Grade: B+

    Linebackers

    Before he went out with a hip injury, Devon Kennard was a menace as a pass-rusher, generating pressure on three snaps in the first half that resulted in a trio of incompletions. Eli Harold did an admirable job filling in during the second half, recording a third-down sack and batting a pass down at the line. 

    In the second level, Jarrad Davis tallied five tackles and a QB hit, but also took a bad angle on one Todd Gurley run and missed the tackle. Grade: B

    Secondary

    Quandre Diggs was all over the place, delivering big hits in the secondary and coming up with his second interception of the season by tracking an errant deep pass across the field like a Gold Glove center fielder. The rest of the secondary had a rough day, with Darius Slay giving up multiple receptions, including Robert Woods' touchdown in the first half. Grade: C+

    Special teams

    Matt Prater was perfect, although he wasn't tested. His longest field goal came from 35 yards out. The punt team did an excellent job, with Sam Martin booming the ball all afternoon and the coverage units minimizing returns.

    The overall performance is docked because of Martin's badly botched execution of a surprise onside kick in the third quarter, which didn't go the necessary 10 yards. Grade: B

    Coaches

    From a talent perspective, the Lions are completely outclassed by the Rams, but the game plan was good enough to make it a close game late and give Detroit the opportunity to pull out the upset. 

    On offense, the Lions tried to control the tempo of the ground to varying degrees of success. And when the short-handed passing attack wasn't cutting it, coordinator Jim Bob Cooter got creative with a number of unique calls on a touchdown series. It was a shame he couldn't do more of that throughout the contest. Once again, red-zone woes plagued the offense. The team scored just one touchdown on five trips inside the 20.

    Some will criticize Detroit's first onside kick, but I liked the call. You have to be bold to pull off that kind of upset, and the setup was right. You have to trust Martin to execute there and he didn't. The second onside kick, with three minutes remaining and three timeouts, didn't show enough faith in a defense that gave you a chance to win. Grade: B-

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE