Todd Gurley is the ballcarrier on first down, and he picks up 9 yards. Gurley moves the chains with a 3-yard run on second down.

Lions give ball right back after going three-and-out

LeGarrette Blount is dropped at the 25-yard-line for no gain on a first-down carry. Matthew Stafford takes it himself up the middle on second down for a gain of 2 before being taken to the turf by Ndamukong Suh. Stafford's throw to Levine Toilolo misses the mark on third down and the Lions will give it right back.

Sam Martin's punt is fair caught by JoJo Natson at the 29.

Lions 3, Rams 3 (8:37 2nd)

Diggs picks off Goff early in Rams' drive

Pharoh Cooper returns Sam Martin's kick to the 26 before getting knocked out-of-bounds by Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Malcolm Brown spins out of two tackles and reaches the 33-yard-line with a 7-yard carry on first down. Brown is stopped after a gain of 1 on second down to set up third-and-2. Todd Gurley moves the chains with a 3-yard gain.

Jared Goff throws deep to Robert Woods on first down; he misses the target - pretty badly, I might add - and the pass is picked off by Quandre Diggs. Diggs returns it to the Detroit 25.

Lions 3, Rams 3 (10:07 2nd)

Lions pull even with field goal early in second quarter

Greg Zuerlein's kick goes through the back of the end zone. Detroit will get it at the 25.

Theo Riddick hits a weak-side hole, throws a couple jukes, and picks up 11 yards on first down.

Kenny Golladay gets open over the middle and Matthew Stafford throws a strike to complete a first-down pass of 24 yards that'll give the Lions a new set of downs at the Los Angeles 40.

Bruce Ellington catches a swing pass and shoots up the sideline for a gain of 10 yards that'll give the Lions another first down.

Stafford's pocket collapses on first down and Dante Fowler pulls down the Lions' quarterback to force a loss of 3. Stafford completes a throw over the middle to Luke Willson on second down that picks up 8 yards. That's the last play of the first quarter. Third-and-5 coming up after the break.

Rams 3, Lions 0 (End 1st)

Stafford throws it complete to Ellington on a route near the sideline, picking up 10 yards and keeping the drive alive. It's first-and-10 from the 15.

Zach Zenner picks up 7 yards on his first carry of the game, reaching the Los Angeles 8-yard-line before getting pushed out-of-bounds. Blount gets a yard up the middle on second down. Stafford pitches it to Ellington on third down, and Ellington is absolutely smoked by Fowler after pulling in the reception. He loses 3 yards, and Matt Prater will be out to try a field goal.

Prater's try from 28 is good.

Lions 3, Rams 3 (12:24 2nd)

Lions fall behind on Rams field-goal drive

Todd Gurley rushes for a gain of 1 yard on first down. Robert Woods pulls in a throw near the right sideline with Darius Slay in tight coverage, picking up 19 yards and giving the Rams a first down at the 40-yard-line.

Jared Goff throws complete to Josh Reynolds on the next play for a gain of 14 that'll move the Rams into Detroit territory with another first down.

Gurley overshoots Woods down the left sideline on first down. Gurley reaches the edge and picks up 15 yards before getting pushed out-of-bounds by Mike Ford.

Gurley catches a perfectly designed screen pass that leaves the left side of the field wide open and allows Gurley to pick up 19 yards. It'll be first-and-10 at the Detroit 12.

Timeout #1 Los Angeles (4:53 1st)

A'Shawn Robinson wraps up Gurley by the legs and pulls him down after a gain of 1 on first down. Goff has all day to throw on third down; he kicks it to Reynolds in the flat, and Ford hits him twice before eventually driving him out-of-bounds at the 6. It'll be third-and-4. Goff's throw to the end zone on third down is just out of the reach of Reynolds.

Greg Zuerlein's field goal try from 24 yards out is good.

Rams 3, Lions 0 (3:17 1st)

Suh draws boos on Lions' opening drive

LeGarrette Blount finds a hole on first down and gets to the 13-yard-line on first down for a gain of 9. Blount's able to bounce it to the outside and pickup 2 yards to move the chains on second down.

Three Rams defenders get in Matthew Stafford's face on a first-down screen pass, forcing his throw just out of the reach of Blount. Stafford fakes the handoff and hits Levine Toilolo on the next play for a gain of 10. Ndamukong Suh made the tackle, which brings out the boo birds at Ford Field.

Blount is stuffed by Suh for no gain on second down. Aaron Donald blows up Blount on second down to force a loss of 1 yard. Bruce Ellington pulls in a 9-yard completion on third down. Detroit is called for holding, but the Rams decline the penalty and will force the Lions to punt.

JoJo Natson returns Sam Martin's punt past midfield, but a block in the back penalty will move the Rams back to the 20-yard-line.

Lions 0, Rams 0 (7:57 1st)

Lions force Rams to punt on opening drive

The Lions have won the toss and will defer to the second half.

Sam Martin's kick is fielded by Pharoh Cooper in the end zone and taken for a touchback. Los Angeles will start at the 25.

Todd Gurley takes the handoff from Jared Goff and first down and is wrapped up by Jarrad Davis after a gain of 2. Goff fakes the handoff and fires to Brandin Cooks on second down for a pickup of 15 yards.

Goff throws it on first down with Devon Kennard closing in and misses Cooks down the right sideline. Darius Slay breaks up Goff's pass to Robert Woods on second down, but he's called for pass interference. That'll give the Rams a first down at their 46-yard-line.

Gurley is stuffed by Damon Harrison up the middle on first down for a loss of 1. Goff completes it to Cooks on a crossing route on second down; Quandre Diggs drags down the receiver after a gain of 8 to set up third-and-3. Goff overthrows Gerald Everett on third down and the Rams will punt.

Los Angeles corner Sam Shields makes a diving effort to keep the ball out of the end zone, and the punt is downed at the 4.

Lions 0, Rams 0 (11:56 1st)

Inactives

Lions: Running back Kerryon Johnson, wide receiver Brandon Powell, cornerback Teez Tabor, fullback Nick Bellore, linebacker Trevor Bates, defensive end Kerry Hyder and tight end Michael Roberts are inactive for Detroit.

Rams: Defensive back Darious Williams, running backs Justin Davis and John Kelly, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tight end Johnny Mundt and defensive ends Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart are inactive for Los Angeles. The Rams also announced earlier in the week that All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib has been activated from the injured reserve list.

Pregame

The Detroit Lions have a stiff challenge on Sunday as the high-powered Los Angeles Rams visit for a 1 p.m. kickoff. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Three-and-out bout

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have both proven their ability to stay on the field this season. The Rams gone three-and-out just 11 times in 125 drives, good enough for first in the NFL - by a wide margin - with the Lions' three-and-out percentage sitting at 14.2 percent through week 12, tying them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth-best percentage in the league.

Running it back to 2014

In last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, Theo Riddick surpassed Le'Veon Bell as the NFL's leading pass-catcher at the running back position in the last five seasons with 268 receptions.

LeGarrette Blount's two-touchdown performance against the Bears gave him 43 rushing touchdowns since 2014, moving him ahead of Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley to become the league's leader in rushing touchdowns during that span.

LIONS VS. RAMS

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 4-7, Rams 10-1

Line: Rams by 10

