Brady Hoke again is looking for employment.
The Carolina Panthers made some coaching changes Monday, including the firing of Hoke, the defensive-line coach who spent four seasons as head coach at Michigan from 2011-14.
The Panthers also fired cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura.
"In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work."
The Panthers have lost four straight, including Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hoke, 60, was 31-20 at Michigan with three bowl appearances, but was fired after going 5-7 in 2014. He has since been defensive coordinator at Oregon (2016), assistant head coach and defensive-line coach with the Tennessee Titans (2017), and also interim head coach of the Titans late last year.
He spent a year in broadcasting after being fired by Michigan.
He came to Michigan after two years as head coach at San Diego State, and six at Ball State before that.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs