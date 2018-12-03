Brady Hoke was fired by the Panthers on Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Brady Hoke again is looking for employment.

The Carolina Panthers made some coaching changes Monday, including the firing of Hoke, the defensive-line coach who spent four seasons as head coach at Michigan from 2011-14.

The Panthers also fired cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura.

"In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work."

The Panthers have lost four straight, including Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hoke, 60, was 31-20 at Michigan with three bowl appearances, but was fired after going 5-7 in 2014. He has since been defensive coordinator at Oregon (2016), assistant head coach and defensive-line coach with the Tennessee Titans (2017), and also interim head coach of the Titans late last year.

He spent a year in broadcasting after being fired by Michigan.

He came to Michigan after two years as head coach at San Diego State, and six at Ball State before that.