Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski break down the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 

First Down

Detroit's season-long struggles in the red zone were center stage in this defeat. The team worked the ball inside the 20 on five occasions and came away with just 16 points. That's a quick way to derail your hopes of upsetting a juggernaut. 

For the year, the Lions are translating 47.6 percent of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns, a nearly 9 percent decline from a year ago. This comes during a year where the rest of the league has been far more efficient finishing drives. The Lions have plummeted from 10th in conversion percentage in 2017 to 29th this year. 

A big part of the problem is Detroit's lack of a go-to player, or even a bread-and-butter play call.

"We have some new guys in some new places, obviously, trying to develop some of those at the moment, to tell you the truth," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. 

In previous years, you could always count on Calvin Johnson either being the top option or drawing enough attention that it freed up someone else to make a play. The Lions were a top-seven team in the red zone five times in six years from 2010-15.

Now, maybe the best thing the team has is Kenny Golladay's size, but even that has its limits with the receiver's skill set not conducive to getting separation in tight spacing. Stafford looked for Golladay twice in the end zone on Sunday; on one the receiver caught the pass with a foot out of bounds and the second throw was picked.

Marvin Jones' absence also hurts, but his separation issues can similarly be an issue close to the end zone.

The Lions obviously need more playmakers in the passing game, especially after moving on from both Eric Ebron and Golden Tate. Whether it's in the draft or free agency, they need to find one or two who complement Golladay and Jones in the red zone, options with the short-area quickness to get open consistently within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

Rams 30, Lions 16
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of the 30-16 loss to Los Angeles at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter.
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering but after an officials reviewed Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter.
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off on an offensive interference call on Jones in the third quarter.
Lions A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first down reception in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first down reception in the third quarter.
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford but is incomplete in the third quarter.
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws in complete with pressure from Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter.
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford sees Staffords fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble, with Los Angeles recovering in the fourth quarter.
The Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for the Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Rams' Ethan Westbrooks and John Johnson III and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket, with pressure from Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line, burning off time on the clock, late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored on a following play.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled he stepped out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Levione Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field.
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field after warmups.
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups.
    Second Down

    Detroit's creative play-calling was refreshing to see, even if it didn't always work out. The shovel pass to Bruce Ellington on third-and-2 was poorly blocked, leading to the receiver getting leveled behind the line of scrimmage, and a double-pass involving Ellington didn't work, in part, because Stafford short-armed the first throw to his receiver. 

    I even appreciate the first onside kick attempt, which looked to have caught the Rams off-guard, but wasn't properly executed by punter Sam Martin. 

    The plays that did work, and were unexpected, were the downfield shots to Levine Toilolo, netting gains of 22 and 39 yards, and the excellently designed pass to left tackle Taylor Decker, netting Detroit's lone red-zone touchdown on the afternoon. 

    Detroit clearly lacks the offensive personnel to keep up with most teams, so creativity and aggression become increasingly necessary. It would be nice to see things trend in that direction down the stretch.

    Third Down

    In Ndamukong Suh's return to Detroit he played the role of aggressive agitator that made him one of the city's most popular athlete's and garnered him a national reputation as one of the league's dirty players. 

    Suh was flagged twice for 15-yard penalties, first for a blatant horse collar tackle on running back Zach Zenner, and a second for a questionable late hit on Stafford, where the 300-pound defensive tackle gave his former teammate a stiff shove just as he released the ball. Excessive? Depends on your viewpoint, but Suh's long past getting the benefit of the doubt.

    Suh's finger also slipped through the face mask of Rick Wagner, catching the right tackle in the eye and forcing him to miss two plays. Again, it's impossible to discern intent with Suh because he's always toeing the line. 

    It's always amusing how these things work. Based on the reaction I've seen on Twitter, most Lions fans feel the eye poke was intentional. Five years ago, those same fans would have insisted it was an accident.

    Having agitators like Suh, Bill Laimbeer and Bob Probert is only great when they're on your side. 

    Fourth Down

    While still not technically eliminated from the playoffs, we all know the score here. The only standing scenarios anyone should be concerned about at this point is draft order.

    At 4-8, the Lions are tied with four other teams for the fifth-worst record in the league. The tiebreaker for draft position is strength of schedule, with the weakest schedule getting the higher pick. If you project out to include Detroit's upcoming opponents, a group consisting of the Cardinals, Bills, Vikings and Packers, the Lions are currently slotted to select No. 5 in April.

    The next two games will play a critical role in whether Detroit ends up with a top-five choice or something closer to 10-12. The Cardinals, on deck for next Sunday, are one of four teams with a worse record than the Lions. But if the Cardinals win next week, the Lions would leapfrog them with the tiebreaker, moving to No. 4 (or No. 3 if the Jets beat the Bills). 

    The following week, the Lions travel to Buffalo, where the two teams will be within a game of each other in the standings. While I won't go as far as suggesting the Lions should tank the final four weeks, it's obvious what they stand to gain if they do lose out. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

