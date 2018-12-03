Rams 30, Lions 16
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of the 30-16 loss to Los Angeles at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter.
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering but after an officials reviewed Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter.
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off on an offensive interference call on Jones in the third quarter.
Lions A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first down reception in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first down reception in the third quarter.
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford but is incomplete in the third quarter.
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws in complete with pressure from Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter.
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter.
The Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for the Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
    Allen Park -- Aaron Donald has a way of making good, veteran players look bad. So it's not really surprising what the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle was able to accomplish working against Detroit Lions rookie Frank Ragnow and backup guard Kenny Wiggins. 

    Donald had his way with Detroit's front in Sunday's 30-16 victory, recording two sacks, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and forcing a game-altering fumble in the fourth quarter.

    "A lot of guys have one go-to that’s really good, he’s got everything," Ragnow said. "He can go speed, he can go power, he can go outside, he can go inside. He’s very, very, very talented."

    More: Lions, rest of NFL, pass on adding Kareem Hunt

    Ragnow wasn't culpable on the strip-sack -- Donald was rushing from the opposite side --- but the first-round pick out of Arkansas still had one of his worst days as a pro, surrendering six pressures and committing a penalty on 44 pass-blocking snaps.

    On a scale of 1-100, Pro Football Focus graded the Ragnow's pass-blocking performance a 2. 

    "I think every day that anybody plays against Aaron Donald, I don’t think anybody’s walking out of that the next day right now going, ‘Yeah, I really got the better of that situation,'" Lions coach Matt Patricia said. 

    Patricia is correct. Donald, with 16.5 sacks through 12 weeks, is well on his way to a defensive player of the year award and has a legit shot of becoming the third defender to win the league's MVP. 

    More: Four Downs: Lions’ red-zone problems a big red flag

    Ragnow is the eighth guard to face Donald this season to score a pass-blocking grade under 30 from PFF. This comes just one week after Ragnow posted his best single-game pass-blocking mark.  

    The silver lining of the rookie's struggles is it offers him an opportunity to learn and grow from the experience. Immediately after the game, he was eager to watch the film and dissect his performance. 

    "When you play great players, you certainly have to really analyze the things that you did," Patricia said. "And you know that there’s just such a fine line between technique and being in good position and leverage. I would say, just across the board, it doesn’t matter if we play great ends, great defensive tackles, great corners, great wide receivers. You can learn from those players. I learned from those players as a coach. I’ve been around a lot of great players and you can pick up a lot of things that they do or how they see the game."

    Wagner exonerates Suh

    Late in Sunday's game, Lions right tackle Rick Wagner had to briefly leave the field after he caught a finger to the eye. Replays showed former Lion Ndamukong Suh was the culprit, with a lingering hand on Wagner's face mask after a pass. 

    With Suh, there are always questions about intent, but when asked the day after the game, Wagner didn't believe the defensive tackle acted with malice. 

    Wagner returned to action after missing two snaps.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

