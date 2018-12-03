Kareem Hunt remains without an NFL team after being released by the Chiefs last week. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP)

Allen Park — Kareem Hunt proved not worth the baggage he would bring. The Detroit Lions, along with 30 other NFL teams, passed on an opportunity to claim the talented, but troubled running back off waivers Monday afternoon.

Hunt, who has been one of the NFL’s most productive players this season with 1,202 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend after video of an offseason altercation with a woman surfaced, showing the running back knocking the victim over with a shove and knocking her over a second time with a kick.

Prior to the claiming deadline, Lions coach Matt Patricia had zero interest in talking about whether his team would consider adding Hunt.

“Just going to talk about the game yesterday,” Patricia said. “We’re about the guys on our current roster, (we) have a 53-man roster right now.”

Lions tight end Michael Roberts, who was teammates with Hunt for four years at the University of Toledo, said he reached out over the weekend.

“Just briefly,” Roberts said. “There’s not too much to say about it.”

Roberts said he’s seen Hunt’s anger before, but didn’t believe it was outside the normal range of human emotions.

“I think you see anger out of everyone,” Roberts said. “Everyone has anger, everyone has demons. Everyone doesn’t get broadcast on tape, on national television, though. I think we’ve all done our fair share of dirt, I just don’t think we’ve all been put on national television for it.”

Roberts walked a delicate line of expressing sympathy for the victim and concern for a friend. He wished the best for the woman and hoped she’s dealing well with the mental anguish the incident and aftermath may caused caused.

As for Hunt, Roberts hopes he gets a second chance.

“That’s way above my pay grade, I just hope he does,” Roberts said. “I know this is what he wants, what he strives for. We were together when we had nothing, so I just wish him the best.”

