Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions placed Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve with a neck injury Monday, ending the second-year linebacker's season.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee a year ago, Reeves-Maybin played an integral role on special teams for Detroit. He also operated as a rotational linebacker for the defense, averaging a dozen snaps in the nine games he was active.

Reeves-Maybin suffered the neck injury in the fourth quarter of Detroit's Week 8 loss to Seattle. He missed three of the next four games and has been limited in practice since getting hurt.

To fill the roster spot, the Lions promoted defensive end Eric Lee off the practice squad for a second stint on the active roster.

Originally signed to the practice squad to start the year, Lee was promoted in late September, playing sparingly in five games. He recorded two tackles during that stretch. The team waived Lee and added him back to the practice squad last month.

