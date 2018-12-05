Matthew Stafford is sacked by the Rams on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions didn't practice on Wednesday, opting to hold a walk-through, but several starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, showed up on the team's league-mandated, projected injury report.

Stafford was listed as a limited participant with a back injury. Also projected as limited were wide receiver Kenny Golladay (quad) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck). All three starters finished last week's game against the the Rams.

Stafford was clearly hobbled in the loss to the Rams, absorbing several big hits from Aaron Donald and company. After the game, Lions coach Matt Patricia briefly mentioned several players toughing it out through injuries and specifically praised the quarterback's toughness.

Stafford brushed off a question about his health.

"I’m OK, I’m good," he said.

Stafford has started 124 consecutive games, the sixth-longest streak for a quarterback in league history.

Running back Kerryon Johnson, who has been sidelined the past two weeks with a knee injury, would have missed practice. The Lions would have also held out linebacker Devon Kennard, who exited Sunday's game with a hip injury.