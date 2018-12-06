CLOSE This week's Lions-Cardinals game has NFL Draft implications. Justin Rogers and John Niyo break the game down and talk about Detroit's offseason needs. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Josh Rosen (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP)

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium (4:25 p.m., Fox/760).

Justin Rogers: It's unfortunate the Lions are playing a game in early December where they stand to gain more by losing than winning. But the players and coaching staff aren't thinking about draft position, and this is one week where the Lions might have more healthy talent, so we're reluctantly taking them to snap a 25-year drought in Arizona. Lions, 18-16

John Niyo: The Lions’ injury woes can’t quite match Arizona’s right now, as the Cardinals don’t have a single projected starter from training camp left on their offensive line. That only makes things harder on a rookie quarterback, Josh Rosen. And the Lions should be able to take advantage. Lions, 23-20

Bob Wojnowski: The Cardinals have the worst offense in the league, a battered offensive line and a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen. So of course they beat Green Bay last week and got Mike McCarthy fired. Ah, the NFL. The Lions will struggle against Arizona's defense, and they always struggle in Arizona, but as long as Matthew Stafford avoids turnovers (stop me if you've heard this before), they should have just enough offense to pull it out. Lions, 20-16

MORE COVERAGE

Lions mailbag: Detroit's lengthy to-do list for a turnaround

Cardinals' Wilks explains why he canceled interview with Lions

Detroit News NFL picks: Week 14