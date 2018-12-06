Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft 'Big Board'

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary could be a possibility for the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Go through the gallery to see Justin Rogers’ Detroit Lions' "Big Board" for the 2019 NFL Draft. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Allen Park — Technically, the Detroit Lions haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention, but who are we kidding? Not only would they need to run the table, they’d need several teams in front of them in the standings to fall apart. It’s simply not a realistic conversation.

Despite four games remaining in the 2018 season, don’t mind us, but we’re going to peek ahead to the construction of the 2019 roster.

That means NFL Draft talk in December. It’s understandable if you’re not interested, but that’s the reality when you’re 4-8 and on a crash course for a top-10 selection for the first time since 2014.

With that in mind, we’d like to offer a preview of this year’s prospect class. After weeks of research, and hours of comparing and contrasting available tape and measurables, we’ve constructed our first top-50 list for the 2019 draft, specifically tailored to the Lions’ needs.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers