Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft 'Big Board'
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board for the Detroit Lions
1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Working off the assumption Ziggy Ansah won't return, Bosa is this year’s premier edge rusher. His brother, Joey, has 28 sacks in his first 31 games for the Chargers and there are plenty of observers who believe Nick is better.
2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Williams was under the radar entering this season, overshadowed by some of his previously more productive teammates, but he's come on as strong as any prospect in 2018 and comes from a college system that translates well to the one run in Detroit.
3. Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson: Ferrell also has the size and length to replace Ansah on the closed side of the formation. Strong, powerful and instinctual, he should be a productive run defender right out the box, while his pass-rush skills are adequate for the system, but don’t stack up to Bosa's.
4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: The comparisons to Aaron Donald are unrealistic, but Oliver has the potential to be a highly disruptive interior lineman, despite being 20-30 pounds smaller than prototypical build at the position.
5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Most opponents don’t bother testing Williams, the 6-foot-2 ball hawk. He's picked off eight passes in two seasons with LSU and rarely gives up meaningful completions.
6. Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: Allen has quickly developed into one of the nation’s more menacing pass rushers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has racked up the quarterback pressures this year while dropping opposing passers 14 times.
7. Devin White, LB, LSU: I’m not sure whether White or Jarrad Davis would shift outside in this scenario, but you worry about that later when you have the opportunity to add a sideline-to-sideline talent such as the LSU standout. He has 115 tackles, 12 for a loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles for the Tigers this year.
8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: The Lions don’t necessarily need a safety, but Thompson is a playmaker you squeeze into the lineup and shift your preexisting pieces to incorporate him. It wouldn't hurt the Lions to put Quandre Diggs back at nickel, where he was thriving prior to his position switch.
9. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Another hefty sack producer, the former Michigan State recruit has reached his potential playing in the SEC, churning out 21.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Sweat is tall and long, but with a listed weight of 245 pounds, he would be limited to working as a strong-side linebacker, in a rotation with Devon Kennard.
10. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama: There was a concerning drop in production this season, particularly as a pass-rusher, dropping from 8.5 sacks a year ago to just 0.5 this season. But your eyes will tell you, sacks or not, he’s still a big-time pocket disruptor.
11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Like Greedy Williams, few quarterbacks have success when throwing Baker's way. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced an incompletion on 43.3 percent of the throws his direction, the best rate in college football.
12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Williams will likely be off the board at this point, but if he slides to the Lions, they'd have to consider adding him based on talent alone. He has the ability to slide inside where he could dominate, similar to what Washington did with Brandon Scherff a few years back.
13. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Murphy's size is a concern, listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the country’s top playmaking corners. He recorded four interceptions and 13 breakups this season, complemented by solid tackling that limits opposing receivers to almost nothing after the catch.
14. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Lions are in good shape at defensive tackle, but it never hurts to have more talented depth up front, plus A'Shawn Robinson only has a year left on his rookie deal. Simmons' athleticism is expected to turn heads at the combine, which would only enhance a body of work that included 15.5 tackles behind the line this season.
15. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan: The former top recruit did little during his college career to take away from that distinction, recording 18 tackles for a loss over his final 22 games. Like Oliver, Gary's significantly undersized for an interior lineman, especially for Detroit’s gap control defense, but there's always a place for backfield disruptors in any scheme.
16. Jachai Polite, LB, Florida: A missile off the edge, Polite has among the best first steps of any pass rusher in college football. He's on the short side, at 6-foot-2, but seems to make up for it with long arms and that burst off the line. Heading into bowl season, he's tallied 11.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.
17. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, the younger Diggs is a converted receiver who has been sidelined since October with a broken foot. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was showing signs of a breakout year with six breakups and a pick in six games.
18. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: The stats are unquestionably inflated by the level of competition, but don’t sleep on the 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher who has amassed more than 40 sacks and 60 tackles for a loss during his college career.
19. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Highly productive, Harry has snagged more than 150 balls over the past two years, topping 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each of those seasons. He has potential to be a No. 1 receiver as a pro.
20. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Lions fans are understandably gun shy about drafting a tight end in the first round, but Fant would fill one of the roster’s more glaring holes with a top-tier athlete who will command defensive attention and routinely offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a mismatch to exploit, especially in the red zone.
21. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: One of the most exciting playmakers in college football, Brown is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The fleet-footed receiver has the long speed to take the top off a defense and the quickness to make tacklers miss in the open field.
22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Before acquiring Damon Harrison, Lawrence probably would have been higher on the board. There's obviously some skill set overlap between the two interior linemen, but maybe the Lions could be ahead of the curve by utilizing a double-nose front.
23. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Son of Terrance, nephew of Eric, Metcalf missed the second half of the season with a neck injury. Prior to that, he was a big-play threat for the Rebels, averaging 21.9 yards and scoring five times on 26 grabs. He has the size-speed combination to be a better version of Kenny Golladay, while thrusting Detroit's receiving corps back to the top of the league.
24. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State: Another college offensive tackle primed to make a seamless transition an interior spot. Risner possesses strong fundamentals, good technique and has shown the ability to operate well when pulling, making him a good guard candidate for Detroit.
25. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State: As a Day 2 option, Oruwariye might be an ideal fit for the Lions. He’s big, physical, comfortable playing in zone and has shown good ball skills, intercepting seven passes over the past two years.
26. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: Probably a better fit for a 4-3 defense, where he can serve as a penetrating 3-tech. The Lions have preferred specs along the defensive line, but won't reject any toolsy option. Jones (bottom) slices his way into the backfield with a quick first step, which has allowed him to record 8.5 sacks this year.
27. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins turns 23 this month, so he’s on the older end as a prospect. But on the flip side of that, he's well-seasoned, and has the versatility to play across the line, despite a 309-pound frame. He’s been fairly consistent the past three years, 3.5-5 sacks and 9-13 tackles for loss.
28. Brian Burns, LB, Florida State: It will be interesting to see what the scale says when Burns steps on it at the combine. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is currently listed at 231 pounds, which is uncomfortably low for the physical responsibilities of an edge rusher at the professional level. But you can't knock the production, which includes 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.
29. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: Allen is a bigger-bodied edge player who should be stout against the run, while relying on his motor as a pass-rusher. He can slide inside on passing downs and has shown a knack for getting his hands in the passing lane, batting down seven balls this year.
30. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson: Lost in the shadow of Clemson’s dominant defensive line, Mullen has been making a name for himself in the back end. Tall, long and physical, he offers the ideal traits Patricia preferred opposite his No. 1 cornerback while in New England.
31. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan: The Michigan mad man, Winovich is relentless of the edge. He's defined by his strong technique and motor, which have helped him make 32.5 stops behind the line over the past two seasons.
32. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Another quality option in a stacked defensive tackle class. Tillery has a prototypical build, at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds with long arms. That length, combined with notable power, should make him a good run-stopping fit in two-gapping situations.
33. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Wilson (30) looks to carry on the legacy of quality NFL backers produced by the Tide. At 230 pounds, he could stand to add some weight to the frame, but he’s an aggressive player who has above-average range in coverage.
34. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama: The Lions need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Harris should be toward the top of the list. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, he's a compact, north-south runner who won’t waste much time in the backfield figuring out where he’s heading. Underutilized as a receiver in college, he's shown potential to do more in that department.
35. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Another undersized linebacker, Bush's tape is intriguing enough for any defensive coach to want to find a way to use him. He worked hard this offseason to transform his body and add weight, while maintaining exceptional speed for the position. Bush plays with passion, is a hard hitter and covers a lot of ground quickly.
36. Jalen Jelks, OLB, Oregon: Jelks is another long, lanky lineman who has speed in spades. He'll need to be coached up to draw out production from his potential. He wasn't able to consistently produce for the Ducks, but that's because he was often asked to play inside in their scheme.
37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: A sturdy-bodied receiver with limbs that allow him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. Brown put up big numbers this season, catching 85 passes for 1,320 and six scores. He brings added versatility, frequently working out of the slot for Ole Miss.
38. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: More of a finesse corner than a physical one, Love often wins his matchups with instincts and good footwork. He gets his hands on a lot of balls, breaking up 39 passes and intercepting four the past two years.
39. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: Powerful interior lineman with the necessary footwork to get to the second level and handle pulling assignments. There's going to be question marks about his pass protection, given Boston College's offensive system, but Lindstrom appears to be solid in every regard, especially clearing holes in the run game.
40. Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion: Another small-school standout, Ximines doesn't have Ferguson's size. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he's more likely to win with quickness than power. A fifth-year senior, he finished with a personal-best 12 sacks this season, while forcing at least three fumbles each of the past three years.
41. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss: Knox started his college career as a walk-on quarterback and emerges four years later as one of the nation's top tight end prospects. There's still a projection here, but the athleticism is top notch. He’s a willing blocker and has tallied 39 receptions for 605 yards in 22 games over two seasons.
42. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn – The 10th defensive tackle on this list, Brown is not spectacular at any one thing, but he's an all-around solid player who possesses the size and strength to hold up against the run and enough juice to occasionally disrupt the pocket on the pass-rush.
43. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami (Fla.): In a lot of ways, adding Johnson would be like adding a second, more athletic, Quandre Diggs to the back end of the defense. Johnson processes plays quickly and hits hard. He’s racked up big tackle numbers for the Hurricanes, while intercepting seven passes and forcing six fumbles during his four-year college career.
44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: A grind-it-out workhorse for the Cyclones, Montgomery runs with physicality, while also providing the offense with a receiving threat out of the backfield.
45. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Smith probably won’t give you much from a blocking perspective, but the athletic tight end has been a big-play machine for Alabama this season, averaging 17.1 yards on his 38 receptions, including seven scores.
46. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: More quick than fast, Samuel is the type of receiver who can get quick separation (something the Lions lack) and turn a short catch into a healthy gain by making a tacker or two miss. Not the biggest receiver, he's probably destined to spend most of his time in the slot. Can also return kicks.
47. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Another bigger corner with ball skills, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder picked it up as a playmaker this year, breaking up 22 throws, while adding another two interceptions to his tally sheet.
48. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: One of the Big Ten’s top playmakers, Campbell utilized his world-class speed to catch 79 passes this season. He's also a threat to run the ball on the jet sweep, which even as a play fake, puts strain on a defense.
49. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: Rapp could give the Lions a long-term replacement for what Tavon Wilson previously gave the defense, a versatile box safety capable of manning up against tight ends in passing situations or coming downhill and delivering big hits on outside run fits and in the screen game.
50. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma: Anderson missed much of this season with a knee injury, but he has enough tape to know what you’re going to get in the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder. He runs with a good combination and power and balance, but with the patience of a more experienced rusher. The biggest concern would be his versatility, given limited receiving production and questionable pass-blocking skills.
    Go through the gallery to see Justin Rogers’ Detroit Lions' "Big Board" for the 2019 NFL Draft. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

    Allen Park — Technically, the Detroit Lions haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention, but who are we kidding? Not only would they need to run the table, they’d need several teams in front of them in the standings to fall apart. It’s simply not a realistic conversation.

    Despite four games remaining in the 2018 season, don’t mind us, but we’re going to peek ahead to the construction of the 2019 roster.

    That means NFL Draft talk in December. It’s understandable if you’re not interested, but that’s the reality when you’re 4-8 and on a crash course for a top-10 selection for the first time since 2014.

    With that in mind, we’d like to offer a preview of this year’s prospect class. After weeks of research, and hours of comparing and contrasting available tape and measurables, we’ve constructed our first top-50 list for the 2019 draft, specifically tailored to the Lions’ needs.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

