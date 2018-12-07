CLOSE This week's Lions-Cardinals game has NFL Draft implications. Justin Rogers and John Niyo break the game down and talk about Detroit's offseason needs. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- At 124 games, Matthew Stafford has the sixth-longest start streak for a quarterback in NFL history. That's not likely to change Sunday, when the Detroit Lions travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals, but the team cast some doubt on the quarterback's status, listing him as questionable due to the back injury that's limited him all week in practice.

Stafford suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a game in which he was sacked four times and hit eight more.

Lions players routinely praise the quarterback's toughness, and he's played through a number of injuries in the past. When asked about his back this week, he predictably shrugged off concern.

"No concerns," Stafford said. "It was just part of the game. Stuff happens every week. You go out there and just keep playing, and I came out of it OK."

Stafford is one of eight Lions listed as questionable for the game against the Cardinals. Joining him on that list are fullback Nick Bellore (ankle), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back), defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (illness), linebacker Devon Kennard (hip), wide receiver Brandon Powell (calf), tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) and cornerback Darius Slay (ankle).

Additionally, the Lions ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and linebacker Trevor Bates (ankle).

Johnson remained sidelined for a third straight week of practice since injuring his knee against the Carolina Panthers last month. In 10 games, he's racked up 854 yards from scrimmage, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns.