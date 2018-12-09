Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half on Sunday. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

Glendale, Ariz. — In the battle of two banged-up, struggling offenses, the Detroit Lions were able to ride a Darius Slay pick-six to the team’s first victory in Arizona in a quarter-century, besting the Cardinals on Sunday, 17-3.

Late in the third quarter, after making just their second trip in Lions territory on the day, Slay stepped in front of a pass from one rookie to another, snatching away Josh Rosen’s throw intended for wide receiver Trent Sherfield, returning it 67 yards down the left sideline to give the Lions a 10-0 lead with 3:03 remaining.

The Lions (5-8) would seal the victory with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Zach Zenner with 4:05 remaining, overcoming a brutal day of injuries for the Lions.

Those two touchdowns came after a snoozer of a first half, where Matt Prater’s 47-yard field goal representing the only points.

The Lions received the opening kickoff and put together a promising drive, working across midfield before running back LeGarrette Blount coughed up a fumble. But the Cardinals (3-10) couldn’t do much with the turnover, going three-and-out, punting for the first of four times in the half.

The Lions weren’t able to do much more, also punting four times around Prater’s field goal. Arizona had an opportunity to match the Lions’ three points before the half, but like so many of the team’s opponents this season, kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 54-yard attempt clanged off the upright.

The second half remained a defensive struggle, until Slay’s interception. It was his third of the season, and first of his career he returned for a touchdown.

After another punt for each squad, the Cardinals snapped the Lions’ shutout effort. Rosen connected on back-to-back passes to Sherfield for 35 yards, followed by a 12-yard throw to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. A roughing the passer call against A’Shawn Robinson moved the drive into the red zone before the Cardinals stalled and settled for a short Gonzalez field goal.

But the Lions countered with a lengthy drive, leaning heavily on Zenner. After receiving just one carry through three quarters, Zenner opened the series with three straight for 25 yards. After a 25-yard pass interference call on a throw to Kenny Golladay, the Lions gave the ball to Zenner four more times, ending with the 1-yard score.

The Lions overcame a number of injuries in the contest. The team lost rookie defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand and defensive end Ziggy Ansah in the span of two plays at the end of the first quarter and right tackle Rick Wanger to a concussion before the half. Wide receiver Bruce Ellington and safety Charles Washington were both officially ruled out mid-game with hamstring injuries, while fullback Nick Bellore, safety Tavon Wilson and cornerback Marcus Cooper left the game and didn’t return.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 15-for-23 for 101 yards, his fewest in a game he didn’t exit with an injury. Zenner paced the Lions with 54 yards on 12 carries. In total, Detroit’s three running backs — Zenner, Blount and Theo Riddick — combined for 163 yards of Detroit’s 218 from scrimmage.

