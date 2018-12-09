Lions 17, Cardinals 3
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
    Glendale, Ariz. — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia faced his fair share of criticism, particularly nationally, when he had his team practicing in a steady snow a few weeks back, prior to three straight home games under the Ford Field dome and the contest in typically sunny Arizona.

    But Patricia expressed some vindication after Sunday's 17-3 win, when the shoddy field conditions in Arizona forced the Lions to focus on fundamentals — footwork and balance — comparative to when players were working through slippery conditions on the outdoor fields at the team’s practice facility in Allen Park last month. 

    “Sort of something we had seen on tape and knew, as the game went on, it would get worse,” Patricia said. ‘It looked pretty good when we got out there. Again, we just got to deal with it and handle the situation and move forward with it. I thought the guys did a good job with that, just understanding we’ve got to play good, fundamental football.

    "We had opportunities, again, like I mentioned before, to practice in some bad conditions and work on some techniques and fundamentals, footwork and just that good, solid football position. Here it showed up. You just never know when that’s going to come up.”

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: A's all around on defense

    More: Lions quick reads: Jarrad Davis brings the heat vs. Cardinals

    Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, without being prompted, echoed the importance the snow practices played in preparing the Lions for Arizona’s field, which was patchy minutes into the game and caused footing issues for both clubs. 

    “Let me take it back to the day we practice outside in the snow. That’s the type of game it was, keeping your feet underneath you,” Jean Francois said. “I always learned from Matty P, everything he does, there’s a method to his madness. It might not show then, but eventually it’s going to show. It’s going to eventually show why he had you doing something. Most people want to find out right now. People don’t want to wait.”

    The Lions struggled with their balance throughout the first half, despite anticipating the field could get sloppy and slippery. Players were told to gauge their cleats during pregame warm-ups but many found themselves switching to longer cleats prior to or at halftime.

    “You’re always trying to get the best footwork you can,” Patricia said.

    Detroit also had a number of injuries during the contest, officially losing five players during the course of the game, with multiple others leaving the game for various stretches of time. Jean Francois said the conditions weren’t exclusively the cause of the issues but didn’t help.

    “They’ve got to get on that field,” he said. “You pay too much money for a stadium like this to have grass that bad. I’m just saying, if you’re going to spend billions, you might as well cover everything.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

