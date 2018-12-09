CLOSE This week's Lions-Cardinals game has NFL Draft implications. Justin Rogers and John Niyo break the game down and talk about Detroit's offseason needs. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Devon Kennard (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Glendale, Ariz. -- The Detroit Lions will be without linebacker Devon Kennard for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. He had been listed as questionable with a hip injury he suffered last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kennard, the team's top free-agent signing from last offseason, came into the day as the Lions' sack leader, recording 6.0 through 12 games. Against the Rams, Eli Harold replaced Kennard, playing a season-high 39 snaps.

Harold recorded a sack in the loss, his fourth of the season and first since Week 3.

Also inactive for the Lions are running back Kerryon Johnson, wide receiver Brandon Powell, cornerback Teez Tabor, linebacker Trevor Bates, defensive end Kerry Hyder and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

Johnson and Bates have been ruled out on Friday. This is the third straight game the rookie rusher has missed with a knee injury he suffered last month against the Carolina Panthers.

Tabor, the Lions' second-round pick from a year ago, has been a healthy scratch three consecutive weeks.