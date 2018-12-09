Lions 17, Cardinals 3
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm-ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
    Second-year linebacker Jarrad Davis continued his streak of improving play in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals. He was the best Lions defender in the first half — when Detroit held Arizona to 73 yards and no points — leading his team with five tackles, including a sack and 6-yard tackle-for-loss. Davis showed great body control in high-speed pursuit situations and finished with seven tackles and a pass breakup, a devastating second-quarter hit to jar the ball loose from Cardinals running back David Johnson.

    More defensive stars

    Davis wasn't the only member of Detroit's defense to put together an impressive day in Arizona. The whole unit put together a strong game from start to finish: It held Johnson to just 49 yards on the ground; Josh Rosen was sacked three times; and Darius Slay had Detroit's winning score with a third-quarter interception returned for a touchdown.  The Lions' defense stymied the Cardinals at almost every important moment, stopping Arizona on third down at a 62.5-percent clip. Even Rosen's modest stat line is a little misleading, as 122 of his 240 yards passing were picked up in the fourth quarter with the Lions playing prevent defense.

    Offensive woes continue

    Now the bad news: The Lions' offense was tough to watch — again. Matthew Stafford was 15-for-23 through the air and averaged 6.7 yards per completion for a total of 101 passing yards. But it's hard to point the finger at Stafford for those numbers. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson stuck on Kenny Golladay like glue, and with Bruce Ellington exiting the game with a hamstring injury, there was even less talent to work with than usual. Of course, the lack of creativity in Detroit's play-calling didn't help, either. LeGarrette Blount was Detroit's premier ball-carrier for most of the game, and outside of runs of 12 and 14 yards on Detroit's opening drive, was relatively ineffective. He was either stopped for no gain or lost yardage on 50 percent of his other 10 carries. The only bright spot for Detroit's offense was the reemergence of Zach Zenner, who carried the ball seven times for 43 yards and a touchdown on the Lions' only touchdown drive.

    Lions’ casualties

    The Lions paid a hefty price for their 17-3 win over the Cardinals Sunday, and it'll show on Monday's injury report. Defensive linemen Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and rookie Da'Shawn Hand (knee) were carted to the locker room with first-quarter injuries and did not return. Both linemen were injured on consecutive plays. The Lions also lost two more members of their offense: Offensive lineman Rick Wagner was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a concussion and Bruce Ellington exited with a hamstring injury.

     

     

