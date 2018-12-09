Lions vs. Cardinals
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm-ups prior to the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Glendale, Ariz. — The Detroit Lions suffered two significant losses in the opening quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with both rookie defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand and defensive end Ziggy Ansah suffering injuries two plays apart.

    Both players were helped to the bench where they were evaluated before being carted to the locker room. Minutes later, Ansah was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Hand was considered questionable to return before being downgraded to out with a knee injury.

    Hand, a fourth-round pick out of Alabama, has been a bright spot for the Lions this season, recording 27 tackles, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles through 12 games.

    Ansah has battled durability issues all season, suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener that sidelined him the next six games. In six appearances this season, he’s recorded 10 tackles and four sacks.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers