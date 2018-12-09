Glendale, Ariz. — The Detroit Lions suffered two significant losses in the opening quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with both rookie defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand and defensive end Ziggy Ansah suffering injuries two plays apart.
Both players were helped to the bench where they were evaluated before being carted to the locker room. Minutes later, Ansah was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Hand was considered questionable to return before being downgraded to out with a knee injury.
Hand, a fourth-round pick out of Alabama, has been a bright spot for the Lions this season, recording 27 tackles, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles through 12 games.
Ansah has battled durability issues all season, suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener that sidelined him the next six games. In six appearances this season, he’s recorded 10 tackles and four sacks.
