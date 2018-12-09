Lions 17, Cardinals 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm-ups prior to the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Glendale, Ariz. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

    Quarterback

    It's tough to grade Matthew Stafford in a game where he rarely had anywhere to throw. The Cardinals played outstanding coverage on Detroit's depleted pass-game arsenal, leaving the quarterback to resort to check-down throws much of the night.

    Stafford put the ball in the air 23 times, completing 15, for a measly 101 yards. The best part about the performance is he didn't turn the ball over, which played a critical role in grinding out the close victory. Grade: C+

    Running backs

    The run lanes weren't consistent, but the backs made the most of what they had to work with throughout the game. Combined with their contributions in the passing game, Detroit's backfield trio combined for nearly three-quarters of the offensive production.

    Give Zach Zenner the game ball, coming in late in the game and carrying it seven consecutive plays (not counting a pass interference call) on a game-clinching touchdown drive. Grade: B+

    Wide receivers/tight ends

    For the second straight week, Levine Toilolo led the charge. But instead of the 90 yards he racked up a week ago, he finished with two grabs for 26. Bruce Ellington led the receivers with four receptions for 17 yards, before exiting with a hamstring injury. The group couldn't get anything going, in terms of separation. Grade:

    Offensive line

    Stafford stayed upright most of the day, getting sacked once and absorbing two more hits. There was some other pressure, but a respectable amount given the poor job the receivers were doing getting open and the fact right tackle Rick Wagner left the game in the second quarter.

    As noted above, the run lanes were inconsistent but were opened for Zenner when it mattered on the game-sealing drive in the fourth quarter. The group also got flagged for holding three times. Grade: C-

    Defensive line

    Despite losing Ziggy Ansah and Da'Shawn Hand early, the line did a stellar job against the run, limiting David Johnson to 3.3 yards per carry and netting three tackles behind the line. On the pass-rush, the front four was impactful, recording a pair of sacks and seven hits on quarterback Josh Rosen. Grade: A-

    More: Lions quick reads: Jarrad Davis brings the heat vs. Cardinals

    Linebackers

    Jarrad Davis was outstanding, playing one of his best games with the Lions. He finished with eight tackles, a sack, another tackle behind the line and a pass breakup. He navigated through traffic well, taking good angles while flying to the ball and finishing. Christian Jones added three stops and a deflection at the line of scrimmage. Grade: A

    Secondary

    It doesn't matter if the Cardinals came into the game the league's lowest-scoring offense, you hold them to three points and you did a good job. The Lions eliminated Larry Fitzgerald as an option for Rosen much of the day, holding the future Hall of Famer without a catch until late in the third quarter.

    Cornerback Darius Slay delivered a much-needed vintage performance, making a play on three throws, including his game-changing interception he returned for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Grade: A

    Special teams

    It was a good day for Sam Martin and the punt coverage unit. He averaged better than 45 yards per boot, while the coverage did a nice job containing the always-dangerous Patrick Peterson, while drawing a couple penalties in the process. Matt Prater converted his only field goal attempt, but the Lions continued to get minimal contributions from their return game, outside of a blocking penalty. Grade: B

    Coaches

    I'm empathetic with Jim Bob Cooter's plight at this point in the year, but still, you would expect a few more route concepts capable of generating separation from his patchwork personnel. The offense was stagnant for nearly the entire game, until Zenner got going during the closing stretch. 

    The defensive game plan and execution proved masterful, especially since the Lions overcame multiple major injuries that required adjustments. Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois had an interesting comment in the locker room after the contest about coach Matt Patricia trusting the players more within the system. Maybe the group is truly starting to turn a corner after laboring through the first three-quarters of the year. Grade: B

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE