The Detroit Lions, who have lost five of their last six games, will try to right the ship on Sunday in a 4:25 p.m. matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

LIONS VS. CARDINALS

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760

Records: Lions 4-8, Cardinals 3-9

Line: Lions by 2.5

