Lions 17, Cardinals 3
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona, 17-3. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson, right, pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner is injured during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, left, intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field after the Lions won, 17-3. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm-ups prior to the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rick Scuteri, AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
    Glendale, Ariz. — It wasn’t pretty, but the Detroit Lions don’t want to hear anything about a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals being any less valuable because it lacked style points.

    “What was the outcome?” defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois asked rhetorically. “That’s all I care about. I don’t care how we got it, a win is a win. I know it isn’t going to be pretty sometimes, but as long as we come out with that end result, a ‘W,’ that’s all I care about.”

    Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson, who played an important role in a defensive performance that limited the Cardinals to three points and 279 yards on offense, echoed his teammate’s sentiments.

    “This isn’t college football, where we’re trying to impress the playoff committee,” Lawson said. “Go look at Kansas City. Was that an ugly win or a pretty win?”

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: A's all around on defense

    More: Lions credit snow practices for helping overcome shoddy Arizona field

    Lawson was referring to the Chiefs' come-from-behind 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day.

    “It’s the NFL,” Lawson continued. “A win is a win. From a fan aspect, I’m pretty sure they want to see points. But there’s only two teams that put up 40 points or more every week. You’re looking at the wrong teams expecting that.”

    Fair enough. The Lions entered the game against the Cardinals ranked 25th in total offense and 23rd in scoring. The Cardinals were dead last in both categories.

    All things considered, a 3-0 score at the half and a total of 13 offensive points in the game shouldn’t really surprise anyone.

    The only stat that matters to the Lions is the tally they got in the win column. 

    "We need all the wins badly, because we work too hard to continue to keep losing," cornerback Darius Slay said. "We're putting the work in and it's showing on the field."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

