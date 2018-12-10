CLOSE

Justin Rogers and John Niyo of The Detroit News break down the Lions' 17-3 victory over the Cardinals, snapping a 25-year drought without a win in the state of Arizona. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

First down

It sure feels like we’ve seen the last of Ziggy Ansah in a Lions uniform, and that’s a shame.

Detroit rolled the dice on Ansah in the 2013 draft, taking the relatively inexperienced defender out of BYU with the No. 5 overall pick. Former defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham was in love with Ansah's physical gifts and natural instincts, and saw the limited experience as a blessing, since there weren’t many bad habits that needed to be coached away.

Ansah delivered on his potential early in his career, tallying 15.5 sacks over his first two seasons prior to threatening the franchise record with 14.5 his third year. It truly appeared the Lions had one of the NFL’s next great pass rushers on their hands.

But then the injuries hit.

In 2016, it was a high-ankle sprain. The next year, he battled knee, back and ankle issues. 

The Lions opted to apply the franchise tag this past offseason, a $17.1 million hit to keep Ansah around for coach Matt Patricia’s first year, but the edge rusher suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the season opener, sidelining him six weeks and limiting him a few more.

Ansah was highly productive when he was on the field this year, recording four sacks and generating pressure at a better clip than any player in the league on third down, but he aggravated the shoulder injury in the victory over Arizona, and needed a trainer to support the weight of his arm just to get off the field.

The Lions will unfortunately be left wondering what might have been, but it’s time to move on. The cliché is well worn, but the best ability is availability and Ansah’s availability cannot be trusted.

He unquestionably remains a dynamic talent, and some team is likely to take the chance on him catching a wave of good luck with his health, but Detroit should no longer be the team left to clutch the rabbit's foot.

Second down

It’s a feel-good story in a feel-bad season. Zach Zenner, a little more than three months removed from breaking two bones in his back, answered the bell when he was called upon to seal the win over the Cardinals.

Little used as a ball carrier since his return to the roster, the Lions handed the ball to Zenner on seven of eight plays during a touchdown drive that put the game out of reach. He finished his day with 12 carries for a team-high 54 yards and a touchdown.

Unless Kerryon Johnson comes back from his knee injury, Zenner deserves a bigger role the final three weeks of the season.

Zenner always has been a fan favorite, dating to his rookie season, when he led the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason, but he’s accomplished little with his regular season opportunities, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

But where Zenner can help the Lions now is with his running style, a far more north-south brand than LeGarrette Blount or Theo Riddick offer.

And, as Johnson proved when healthy, the Lions’ line does a good job setting up the initial lanes for a decisive runner who can get his shoulders squared in a hurry. Zenner is the best option on the roster for replicating that style.

Third down

While Zenner provides some hope for the ground game, it’s difficult to find a similar glimmer for Detroit’s once vaunted passing attack.

Kenny Golladay is a talent, no doubt, but he’s not a clear No. 1 option capable of shouldering the load. Opposing defenses can key in on him, utilizing a top corner and safety help, to eliminate the possibility of many big gains. That leaves Detroit’s secondary weapons — receivers Andy Jones, TJ Jones and Bruce Ellington, along with the team’s tight end trio — to pick up the slack. And to this point, they’ve proven largely incapable.

The result on Sunday was 101 yards passing on 23 attempts for Matthew Stafford. The only time he’s thrown for fewer yards during his 10-year career was when he exited in the first half with a shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears.

This is Stafford’s reality for the remainder of 2018; a bunch of check-down throws to his backs and tight ends, with the occasional shot to Golladay. And that’s a formula for some paltry results.

Stafford will get Marvin Jones back in the fold next year, but it’s clear the Lions will need to add a weapon or two in the passing game this offseason. It’s looking more and more likely it will be a priority in the draft.

More: Niyo: Lions pay hefty price for irrelevant victory

More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: A's all around on defense

Fourth down

Not surprisingly, given the way the season has unfolded, no Lions player is garnering much attention for the Pro Bowl. In fact, none are ranked among the top 10 at their position in fan balloting. 

But one deserves to be. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison, acquired in a midseason trade from the Giants, has been consistently dominant since joining the Lions.

Thought primarily as a run-stuffer — and he's extraordinary in that department — he's also provided plenty to Detroit's front collapsing the quarterback's pocket. He popped Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen twice on Sunday, and according to Pro Football Focus, Harrison has generated eight quarterback pressures over the past three games. 

No one is going to confuse Harrison for Aaron Donald. They play two completely different styles, but Harrison is as dominant as they come as a gap-eating nose tackle, whether he's recognized for it or not. 

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Lions 17, Cardinals 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona 17-3.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Detroit defeated Arizona, 17-3. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson, right, pulls in a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) is injured during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner is injured during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, left, intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) is hit by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea (41) as linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) runs back an interception for a touchdown agsint the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make a catch as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker defends during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa makes the tackle during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston defends during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) draws a penalty against Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) can't make the catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. The Lions won 17-3.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) reacts to a dropped pass during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the Lions won 17-3.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field after the Lions won, 17-3. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks. left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, left, greets Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia after the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) greets Detroit Lions defensive back Marcus Cooper after the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) makes the stop during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm ups prior to the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches warm-ups prior to the game. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore (56) during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) is helped after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Moore, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand leaves the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, runs as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Cameron Malveaux defends during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates his field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles agasint the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) runs as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) pursues during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals as punter Sam Martin holds during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half.
A Detroit Lions fan cheers against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) misses a field goal attempt as Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) defends during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is hit by Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, during the first half. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Cassel (8) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rick Scuteri, AP
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wears personalized cleats prior to the game. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE