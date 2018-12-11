Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is fourth in Lions' history with 48 career sacks. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- Ziggy Ansah's season is over. Same for tight end Michael Roberts. The Detroit Lions placed both players on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, each with a shoulder injury.

Ansah has a history of shoulder injuries. He entered the NFL with an issue, which he had surgically corrected before his second season in 2014. He suffered another shoulder injury in the season opener this year, costing him the next six game, and he left the field in tears on Sunday after he re-aggravated the injury making a tackle late in the first quarter.

He finishes his season, and possibly his time with the Detroit Lions, having appeared in seven games and 4.0 sacks.

The No. 5 pick in the 2013 draft, Ansah ranks fourth on the franchise's all-time sack list with 48.0. He had been playing this season on the franchise tag, which paid him $17.1 million. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

As for Roberts, he'd been battling a shoulder injury since last month. In his second season out of Toledo, the former fourth-round pick caught nine passes for 100 yard and three touchdowns.

Buy Photo Tight end Michael Roberts, in his second year out of Toledo, caught nine passes this season, three for touchdowns. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

To fill the two roster openings, the Lions promoted a pair of players off the practice squad, tight end Jerome Cunningham and offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi.