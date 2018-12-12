Josh Allen (Photo: Bryan Woolston, AP)

Kentucky defensive end / linebacker Josh Allen is the pick for the Detroit Lions at No. 9 in the first 2019 NFL mock draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay.

“Ezekiel Ansah might be done in Detroit, so let's fill that hole with Allen, who does just about everything,” McShay says. “He finished the regular season in the top 10 in college football in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles. He'd be a beast coming off the edge in Motor City.”

Allen (6-5, 260) led the Wildcats with 84 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks this season. He also had six quarterback hurries and five forced fumbles.

The draft order for non-playoff teams will be established at the end of the regular season.

Go here for McShay's complete first round mock draft and analysis.

McShay has Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa going No. 1 to the Arizona Cardinals and Michigan DE Rashan Gary at No. 2 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The first quarterback drafted in McShay’s mock is Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who will face Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl.

McShay has Michigan linebacker Devin Bush matched with the Baltimore Ravens at No. 21.

McShay on Bush: "Rather than reach for a wide receiver for Lamar Jackson, let's snag this underrated three-down linebacker to slide in if the Ravens decide not to pay up for pending free agent C.J. Mosley (although Bush also could play the weak side too). Bush's athleticism and instincts would jibe nicely with this superb Baltimore defense."