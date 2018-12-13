Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker throws the ball into the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter Dec. 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Taylor Decker has his ball back.

The Lions offensive tackle tweeted late Wednesday that he retrieved the ball from a fan after he threw it into the stands during a Dec. 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I can confirm that I’ve got my ball back,” Decker tweeted on Wednesday night.

I can confirm that I’ve got my ball back — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) December 13, 2018

Decker faked a block and glided into the end zone, catching a wide-open touchdown pass — the only one of his entire football career — in the 30-16 loss.

Caught up in the moment, he heaved the ball into the stands after the 11-yard score.

He told reporters following the game that he’d like the ball back and then continued his plea on Twitter, writing that night: “I’ve played football since first grade, and that was my first ever touchdown. I’d love to have that ball, and would be more than happy to hook you up if you’d be willing.”

Returner’s return?

Jamal Agnew worked out with a trainer on the side at the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media.

The cornerback and kick returner did some hard running and jumped horizontally off each foot as part of the drills. He is eligible to return to the active roster Sunday against Buffalo after missing eight games on injured reserve.

Agnew, who injured his left knee in an Oct. 7 win against Green Bay in Week 5, was an All-Pro returner as a rookie in 2017 and was getting 27.8 yards per kickoff return and 5.6 yards on punts this season.

He was an emerging figure in the Lions’ defense this season before the injury, which was suffered on defense covering a deep pass from Aaron Rodgers. The speedy fifth-round pick out of San Diego was averaging 26.5 defensive snaps in four games prior to the injury. He played 69 defensive snaps as a rookie in 13 games last season, a 5.3 average.

Identical report

With the sun out and temperatures approaching 40 degrees, the Lions moved outside for practice on Thursday after an indoor walk-through on Wednesday.

The injury report was identical to Wednesday: Running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) was unable to practice, along with right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion), receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand (knee) and defensive back Charles Washington (hamstring).

Matthew Stafford again was listed as limited with a back injury, as were Decker (shoulder), Devon Kennard (hip), Nick Bellore (ankle), Marcus Cooper (back) and Trevor Bates (ankle).

