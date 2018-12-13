Matthew Stafford (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Bills game at New Era Field (1 p.m., Fox/760).

James Hawkins: As the battered Lions limp toward the finish line, they go from facing the league’s worst-ranked offense to the second-worst in what should be another offensively-challenged contest. It could come down to which quarterback – Matthew Stafford or Josh Allen – makes the fewest mistakes. But the Bills boast the league’s top-rated defense, which won’t make things any easier for Stafford and Co. Bills, 17-13

John Niyo: The Bills' last three games have been decided by four points or less, and they've played better the last month, albeit against lesser teams. The Lions' defense has figured some things out. The offense? Not so much. This should be a low-scoring game decided by a field goal – and maybe the injury report. Lions, 20-17

Bob Wojnowski: The Bills have one of the best running quarterbacks in the league, rookie Josh Allen, and the top-rated defense. So, how are they 4-9? Well, their offense is the NFL’s second-worst, and Allen completes a paltry 54 percent of his passes. If you thought the Lions’ slopfest against Arizona was tedious, watch out here. Matthew Stafford threw for 101 yards last week and might not get much more here. Playoff hopes plummet from 4 percent to zero. Bills, 16-11

