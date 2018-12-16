Bills 14, Lions 13
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) runs toward the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Detroit lost to Buffalo, 14-13. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches before the start of the game. Adrian Kraus, AP
A Detroit Lions fan holds up a sign before Sunday's game. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, right, rushes during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones, right, avoids a tackle during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives a signal to teammates during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy, right, rushes against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, avoids a tackle by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) is tackled by the Buffalo Bills during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones, right, celebrates with offensive guard Kenny Wiggins, left, after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes against Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled short of a touchdown during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, left, catches a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin during the first half.   Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, left, knocks the ball away from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
A Buffalo Bills fan watches during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Patrick DiMarco (42) rushes against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Keith Ford (35) rushes during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is carted off after field with an injury during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) can't catch a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, second from left, celebrates with teammates after Foster scored a 42-yard touchdown during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
    Orchard Park, N.Y. -- Kenny Golladay did everything he could. The Detroit Lions wide receiver ripped away an interception for a 24-yard gain, caught a 40-yard bomb and finished with seven catches for 146 yards, but it wasn’t enough.

    Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Robert Foster on a 42-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score in Sunday’s 14-13 victory over the Lions.

    With the loss, and the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Lions (5-9) have been officially eliminated from postseason contention. The Bills are 5-9.

    The Lions took a 13-7 lead into the locker room and maintained it through the fourth quarter when Allen connected with Foster for the go-ahead score, capping a four-play, 61-yard drive.

    BOX SCORE: Bills 14, Lions 13

    The Lions had an opportunity to re-take the lead on the ensuing possession when a 20-yard Golladay catch put the team in field-goal range. But Matt Prater missed wide right on a 48-yard attempt with 5:55 remaining.

    Prior to the miss, Prater had made 15 consecutive field goals, dating back to Week 5.

    After's Prater's missed field-goal try, the Lions quickly got the ball back by forcing a three-and-out, but returned the favor with a three-and-out of their own.

    A third-down stop on the Bills’ next possession, a pass breakup by cornerback Darius Slay, was negated by an offside penalty against linebacker Jarrad Davis. Facing a fourth-and-1, Allen converted a sneak to end the game.

    After a scoreless opening quarter, the game briefly turned into a shootout in the second frame with three consecutive touchdown series.

    The Lions opened the scoring with a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

    Golladay kick-started things with a 31-yard grab down the left sideline and running back Theo Riddick’s 19-yard run gave the Lions first-and-goal from the 3. After two LeGarrette Blount carries went nowhere, quarterback Matthew Stafford found Andy Jones in the back of the end zone from 4 yards out for the first touchdown of the young receiver’s career.

    A botched snap on the point-after attempt left the Lions up, 6-0.

    The Bills responded with an 87-yard drive. Foster, working against rookie cornerback Mike Ford, hauled in a 28-yard crossing pattern before drawing a 43-yard pass interference call on the next play. Allen punched it in with a 3-yard scramble, eluding blitzing Davis and beating a handful of Lions defenders in a foot race to the pylon to give the Bills a 7-6 edge.

    The lead was short-lived thanks to Golladay, who delivered two, huge third-down grabs. On the first, he yanked a sure interception out of the hands of cornerback Levi Wallace, who had jumped his route. A few plays later, Golladay went up over Tre’Davious White down the right sideline for a 40-yard completion, converting a third-and-7 and giving the Lions first-and-goal from the 10.

    Zach Zenner, who got the start at running back for Detroit, finished the drive from there with runs of 6, 3 and 1 yard for the score.

     

     

     

     

