Bills 14, Lions 13
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) runs toward the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Detroit lost to Buffalo, 14-13.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) runs toward the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Detroit lost to Buffalo, 14-13. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches before the start of the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches before the start of the game. Adrian Kraus, AP
A Detroit Lions fan holds up a sign before Sunday's game.
A Detroit Lions fan holds up a sign before Sunday's game. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, right, rushes during the first half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, right, rushes during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones, right, avoids a tackle during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones, right, avoids a tackle during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives a signal to teammates during the first half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives a signal to teammates during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy, right, rushes against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison during the first half.
Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy, right, rushes against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, avoids a tackle by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois during the first half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, avoids a tackle by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) is tackled by the Buffalo Bills during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) is tackled by the Buffalo Bills during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones, right, celebrates with offensive guard Kenny Wiggins, left, after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones, right, celebrates with offensive guard Kenny Wiggins, left, after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes against Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes against Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled short of a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled short of a touchdown during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, left, catches a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) during the first half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, left, catches a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin during the first half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin during the first half.   Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, left, knocks the ball away from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, left, knocks the ball away from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
A Buffalo Bills fan watches during the second half.
A Buffalo Bills fan watches during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the second half.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Patrick DiMarco (42) rushes against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Buffalo Bills running back Patrick DiMarco (42) rushes against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Keith Ford (35) rushes during the second half.
Buffalo Bills running back Keith Ford (35) rushes during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is carted off after field with an injury during the second half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is carted off after field with an injury during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson during the second half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) can't catch a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the second half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) can't catch a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, second from left, celebrates with teammates after Foster scored a 42-yard touchdown during the second half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, second from left, celebrates with teammates after Foster scored a 42-yard touchdown during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
    Orchard Park, N.Y. — For the second time this season, Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis left a stadium shouldering the guilt and frustrations of a difficult loss.

    Davis, who led the Lions with nine tackles on Sunday, jumped offside late in the fourth quarter, negating a third-down stop and paving the way for the Buffalo Bills to retain possession and seal a 14-13 victory.

    On the third-and-7 snap coming out of the two-minute warning, cornerback Darius Slay made a diving pass breakup to seemingly force a punt, before the official announced Davis had jumped early and the down would be replayed.

    “It’s a crucial situation,” Davis said. “It’s a got-to-have-it situation and you’ve got to make plays. You can’t have mental errors like that and a mental error killed us.”

    Davis, who as the middle linebacker is responsible for calling the defense and ensuring his teammates are properly aligned, got caught taking his eyes off the ball to double-check the defensive setup. And when he turned back around, he was thrown off by quarterback Josh Allen’s adjusted cadence, luring him to jump early. 

    The Lions had two more opportunities to stop the Bills, and did so on third-and-2, before Allen’s leaping sneak was enough to convert fourth-and-inches and allow him to take a knee to run out the clock.

    While Davis accepted the full weight of his mistake on the game's outcome, his coach, Matt Patricia, pointed out there were a number of plays that played a role in the loss, not just one. And Damon Harrison, the team’s outstanding nose tackle, shifted the blame to himself for not stopping Allen on fourth down.

    “No, it’s not (Davis') fault, at all,” Harrison said. “We had the opportunity to get the ball back. They ran the QB sneak and I was right there up the middle and I didn’t get it done. No matter the situation or circumstance, in a situation like that, I’d hope I’d be at the point of attack. I feel like I can make the play and I didn’t. That has nothing to do with JD or anybody else. That’s solely on my shoulders.”

    This isn’t the first time Davis has had to board the team’s plane this season while struggling with a late mistake in a road loss. Against Dallas in Week 4, he was beat by running back Ezekiel Elliott in man-to-man coverage for a 34-yard completion, setting up the winning field goal for the Cowboys.

    Fellow captain Devon Kennard said he’s confident Davis will bounce back, once again.

    “He’s been playing his butt off all season,” Kennard said. “He’s a vocal leader on the defense, calling everything. JD is playing great ball right now. He’s human. I’m sure he wishes he could get that back, but you’ve got to brush that off and get ready for next week. He’ll be fine.”

    Davis leads the Lions with 88 tackles this season and is third with five sacks.

