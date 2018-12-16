Bills 14, Lions 13
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) runs toward the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Detroit Lost to Buffalo 14-13.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) runs toward the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Detroit lost to Buffalo, 14-13. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches before the start of the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches before the start of the game. Adrian Kraus, AP
A Detroit Lions fan holds up a sign before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.
A Detroit Lions fan holds up a sign before Sunday's game. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, right, rushes during the first half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, right, rushes during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) avoids a tackle during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones, right, avoids a tackle during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives a signal to teammates during the first half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives a signal to teammates during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy (45) rushes against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during the first half.
Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy, right, rushes against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (97) during the first half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, avoids a tackle by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) is tackled by the Buffalo Bills during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) is tackled by the Buffalo Bills during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones, right, celebrates with offensive guard Kenny Wiggins, left, after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones, right, celebrates with offensive guard Kenny Wiggins, left, after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes against Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes against Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled short of a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled short of a touchdown during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) catches a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) during the first half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, left, catches a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive back Mike Ford (38) during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the first half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) during the first half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin during the first half.   Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) knocks the ball away from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, left, knocks the ball away from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the first half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
A Buffalo Bills fan watches during the second half.
A Buffalo Bills fan watches during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the second half.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches the second half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Patrick DiMarco (42) rushes against the Detroit Lions during the second half.
Buffalo Bills running back Patrick DiMarco (42) rushes against the Detroit Lions during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills running back Keith Ford (35) rushes during the second half.
Buffalo Bills running back Keith Ford (35) rushes during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is carted off after field with an injury during the second half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is carted off after field with an injury during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the second half.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) can't catch a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the second half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones (11) can't catch a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, second from left, celebrates with teammates after Foster scored a 42-yard touchdown during the second half.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, second from left, celebrates with teammates after Foster scored a 42-yard touchdown during the second half. Adrian Kraus, AP
    Orchard Park, N.Y. — Matt Prater is as clutch as they come.

    He’s made a living on banging home field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. In fact, the Detroit Lions kicker had never missed a kick that would have tied the game or given his team the lead in the fourth quarter or overtime during his 12-year career.

    That came to an end against Buffalo on Sunday.

    A combination of misjudging the conditions and poorly striking the ball did in Prater’s string of perfection, as his 48-yard boot sailed wide right with under six minutes remaining, preserving the Bills’ 14-13 lead.

    “I just didn’t hit it,” Prater said. “I didn’t hit it where I wanted to hit it. I don’t have an excuse. I let everybody down, including myself. I expect to make those kicks, and I have in the past, so it’s frustrating any time you don’t come through when you have a big opportunity for your team.”

    The kick wasn’t struck with Prater’s normal power, but it still had the distance. The bigger issue was the direction of the kick, which started right and stayed right throughout its flight.

    Playing outdoors, Prater spent plenty of time before the game and during halftime trying to get a feel for the stadium’s wind patterns, but they didn’t hold true during the fourth-quarter effort.

    And the issue was compounded by a bad strike, which pushed it further from the path Prater envisioned when he lined up for the potential game-winning effort.

    “Hindsight is 20/20, but pregame the wind was going right to left in that direction, so I played it right, and then I pushed it a little… and it didn’t come back at all for me,” he explained. “Looking back, I wish I would’ve played it right down the middle instead of a little to the right because I did mishit it a little bit, but that’s part of the game.”

    The miss comes as Prater is in the midst of another stellar season for the Lions, making 24 of his 27 attempts coming into the game, including 15 straight.

    During his five seasons with the Lions, he’s made 85.9 percent of his field goal attempts, including 25 of 34 from 50 yards and beyond.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

