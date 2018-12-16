Teez Tabor (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Orchard Park, N.Y. -- The Detroit Lions are banged up. All seven of the teams inactives for Sunday's game with the Buffalo Bills are dealing with injuries, and five of those seven had been ruled out earlier in the week.

The Lions will be without running back Kerryon Johnson, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, offensive tackle Rick Wagner, wide receiver Bruce Ellington, fullback Nick Bellore and defensive backs Charles Washington and Marcus Cooper.

This will be the fourth consecutive game Johnson has been sidelined after suffering a knee injury last month against Carolina. Wagner (concussion), Hand (knee), and Ellington (hamstring) all left last week's game with Arizona and didn't practice this week.

The slew of injuries paves the way for three Lions players to make their debuts with the team -- offensive tackle Andrew Donnal, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi and tight end Jerome Cunningham.

Donnal, a September waiver claim, has spent much of the season on the roster, while Koloamatangi and Cunningham were promoted off the practice squad last week.

Additionally, rookie Tyrell Crosby will make his first start, filling in for Wagner at right tackle. And cornerback Teez Tabor, a second-round pick in 2017, will be active for the first time in a month.