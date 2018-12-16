Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP)

Zenner gets start at running back for Detroit

Lions fans rejoice; it's the moment you've all been waiting for since Kerryon Johnson went down with a knee injury: Zach Zenner is starting at running back for Detroit.

Zenner rushes for 2 yards on first down. Mathew Stafford's pocket closes in a hurry on second down, but he's able to get off a throw to Kenny Golladay that's complete for a 20-yard gain. He gets taken down by Lorenzo Alexander, and shakes off some dust while heading down the field.

Zenner is dropped for a loss of 2 on a draw play. Apparently, the unsuccessful nature of those draw plays are not dependent on the personnel running them. Stafford completes a shovel pass to Brandon Powell on second down, and Powell gets 5 yards. Stafford kicks it to TJ Jones on a wide receiver screen on third-and-7, but despite Jones' best effort, he's stopped short of the sticks. Detroit will kick it away.

Sam Martin's punt is fair caught at the 14-yard-line.

Lions 0, Bills 0 (3:55 1st)

Kennard comes up big in Lions' territory to force punt

Buffalo will receive the opening kick. Isaiah McKenzie's return is called back to the 19-yard-line after an illegal block.

Marcus Murphy, making his first career start, rushes for 5 yards on first down. He gets the handoff and second down and picks up 4. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen sneaks it up the middle and picks up a new set of downs with a 1-yard run.

Now Keith Ford gets the first carry of his career, picking up 3 yards with a first-down run. Allen fires it complete to McKenzie for a gain of 4 on second down and picks up the first down with a 7-yard connection to McKenzie on the next play. It'll be first-and-10 at the 43.

The Bills go back to Murphy on the next two plays. He emerges from a scrum up the middle on first down and goes down after a again of 9, and on second down, Murphy gashes the Lions' defense for 7 yards. The Bills have a first down in Detroit territory.

McKenzie catches a screen pass, makes a few nice cuts, and gets 13 yards before getting pushed out-of-bounds by Darius Slay at the Detroit 28.

Detroit linebacker Devon Kennard gets into the backfield and forces Allen to fire it away on first down. Murphy is stuffed after a gain of 1 on second down, setting up second-and-9 from the 27. Kennard tears through a blocker and wraps up Allen for a loss of 9 yards, pushing the Bills out of field-goal range.

That's Kennard's seventh sack of the season.

Matt Darr's punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Lions 0, Bills 0 (7:27 1st)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions will try to make it two wins in a row on Sunday in a 1 p.m. matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Living on a prayer

The Lions can keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a win over Buffalo on Sunday. Per Bob Wojnowski, one predictive formula has the Lions' playoff chances as high as 17 percent, should they win their remaining three games.

According to one predictive formula, the Lions have a 2.2 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they win their last three -- irrespective of any other teams' outcomes -- it rises to 17 percent. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) December 16, 2018

Inactives

Lions: Running back Kerryon Johnson, fullback Nick Bellore, safety Charles Washington, tackle Rick Wagner, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, wide receiver Bruce Ellington and defensive back Marcus Cooper are inactive for Detroit.

Rookie offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby is making his first career start and cornerback Teez Tabor is active for the first time in a month.

Bills: Quarterback Derek Anderson, running backs LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, defensive backs Ryan Lewis and Dean Marlowe and tight end Logan Thomas are inactive for Buffalo.

LIONS VS. BILLS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, New Era Field, Orchard Park, N,Y.

TV/radio: FOX/760 AM

Records: Lions 5-8, Bills 4-9

Line: Buffalo by 2

