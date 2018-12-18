Lions cornerback Darius Slay celebrates after intercepting a Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pass early this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Darius Slay is heading back to the Pro Bowl.

Despite not finishing in the top 10 of the fan balloting, the Detroit Lions cornerback did well enough with his fellow players and the league’s coaches to be one of the four cornerbacks named to the NFC roster.

Slay hasn’t been able to replicate his breakout season from a year ago, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors by recording a league-high eight interceptions, but he has still put together a solid campaign. While covering the opponents’ best receiver most weeks, he’s tallied three picks and is third in the NFL with 15 pass breakups.

Slay also scored the first touchdown of his career, returning an interception for a score against Arizona this month in a 17-3 Lions victory.

Slay was the only Lions player selected to the roster, while safety Quandre Diggs was named the fourth alternate at safety. In his first full season playing the position, he’s recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass defenses and a touchdown.

Two former Lions players were also named to the Pro Bowl.

Tight end Eric Ebron, now with Indianapolis, will be one of two tight ends on the AFC squad. In his first season with the Colts, he’s caught 59 passes for 662 yards. His 12 touchdown receptions trail only Antonio Brown’s 13.

Also making the AFC roster, as a return man, is Andre Roberts. He’s the NFL’s leading punt returner, averaging 14.9 yards with the New York Jets.

