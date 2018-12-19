Damon Harrison (Photo: Rey Del Rio, AP)

Allen Park -- Damon Harrison has the opportunity to be the eighth player in NFL history to appear in 17 regular-season games and the first to start that many, but the Detroit Lions defensive tackle sat out Wednesday's practice.

Harrison came up limping during Detroit's loss to Buffalo over the week. After the game, he said he twisted his ankle and didn't seem concern about the issue costing him playing time.

Since coming over in a midseason trade from the New York Giants, Harrison has been outstanding for the Lions, recording 43 tackles and 3.5 sacks in eight games with the team.

More: Lions place Kerryon Johnson on IR, activate Agnew

In addition to Harrison, safety Charles Washington also sat out the session. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Lions did get three players back -- right tackle Rick Wagner, fullback Nick Bellore and slot receiver Bruce Ellington.

Wagner sat out last week after suffering a concussion in Arizona.