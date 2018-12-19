Glover Quin (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP)

Allen Park – Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin will suit up for his 49th start at Ford Field on Sunday. For all he knows, it will be his last.

“I did think about it the other day,” Quin said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve played a lot of games at Ford Field.’ Who knows? This may be it. I don’t know.”

Quin remains under contract for another year, but there’s no assurance he’ll be back for with Detroit in 2019. He has a cap hit approaching $8 million and his release would save the Lions $6.2 million. Plus, the team seems to have an heir apparent ready to assume a bigger role in third-round draft pick Tracy Walker.

In six seasons with the Lions, Quin has been a steadying force in the secondary. An iron man, he’s started all 94 games, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2014. He's recorded 313 tackles, 36 pass defenses,19 interceptions and seven forced fumbles for the team.

More: Banged-up Lions QB Matthew Stafford braces for sack-happy foe

More: Lions place Kerryon Johnson on IR, activate Agnew

On Sunday, he won’t let the moment pass without soaking it in, just in case it’s the last time he wears the Honolulu blue for the hometown crowd.

“You know, there are some emotional thoughts that I think about,” Quin said. “Like I said, the last six years of my life, I played a lot of games in there, a lot of great memories in there, lot of great moments in there. When I think about the possibility of it being the last one, it’s like, whoa, wow, that’s a major thing for me.”