Allen Park — It's been a decade since Don Muhlbach has missed a game, but the Detroit Lions long snapper's status is up in the air after a calf injury sidelined him for Thursday's practice.

If Muhlbach can't go, it's unclear who would handle the job against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have four players on the roster with center experience — starter Graham Glasgow, left guard Frank Ragnow and backups Joe Dahl and Leo Koloamatangi.

In addition to Muhlbach, defensive tackle tackle Damon Harrison (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (hamstring) also missed practice.

