James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Vikings game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/760).
Justin Rogers: The Vikings are playing for their playoff lives, while what's left of the Lions' roster will be playing for pride. Give me the team with postseason aspirations. Vikings, 23-16
John Niyo: The Vikings made a coaching change a couple weeks ago, mostly because they still had something to play for in the playoff race. How much of a difference it made remains to be seen. They ran over a bad Miami run defense last week, but Detroit’s won’t give in so easily. Problem is, the Lions’ lame-duck offense might. Vikings, 24-16
Bob Wojnowski: This looks like a mismatch in multiple ways, starting with the Vikings’ motivation to make the playoffs. The Lions aren’t playing for anything, and aren’t playing with much of anything due to injuries. Minnesota’s defense is punishing, and sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times the last meeting. The Lions’ defense will get after Kirk Cousins, but it’s hard to picture their offense doing much. Vikings, 24-9
