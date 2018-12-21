Damon Harrison (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions listed four starters as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle), linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (chest) headlined Friday's game designations, all being listed as questionable.

Harrison returned to practice on Friday after missing the past two days, but was limited. Golladay, Kennard and Stafford practiced all three days in a limited capacity. Harrison has appeared in 96 consecutive games and is on track to become the first player in NFL history to start 17 regular-season games after a mid-year trade cost him his bye week.

As for long snapper Don Muhlbach, who missed Thursday's practice with a calf injury, he was back on Friday and expected to play against Minnesota.

The Lions did rule out two players against the Vikings -- wide receiver Bruce Ellington and safety Charles Washington. Both players will miss a second straight week while dealing with hamstring injuries.