The Detroit Lions made a series of transactions Saturday afternoon, placing wide receiver Bruce Ellington and safety Charles Washington on injured reserve.
Both players have been dealing with hamstring injuries.
To fill the roster openings, the Lions promoted wide receiver Chris Lacy and cornerback Dee Virgin off the practice squad.
Lacy spent training camp with the Lions and has been a member of the practice squad all season. He originally signed with the New England Patriots this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, prior to landing in Detroit.
This will be Virgin's second stint on the active roster. A September waiver claim from Houston, he was waived by the Lions a month later, eventually ending up on the practice squad.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers
