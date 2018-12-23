Vikings 27, Lions 9
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2018.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Lions lost, 27-9. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings.
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter.
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back The Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.
Lions running back The Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter.
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of three successful field goal attempts, in the second quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of three successful field goal attempts, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter.
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15 yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15 yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the endzone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper Sr. in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the endzone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper Sr. in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter.
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Fans in Ford Field, wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie Christmas Story, watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9.
Fans in Ford Field, wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie Christmas Story, watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate who downs the ball at the two yard line, giving Minnesota rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate who downs the ball at the two yard line, giving Minnesota rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford after showing in the third quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford after showing in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first down reception act the end of the third quarter.
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first down reception act the end of the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount but still is able to drag him down by his legs in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount but still is able to drag him down by his legs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' T.J. Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' T.J. Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board with a taped up pinky finger as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board with a taped up pinky finger as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the endzone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the endzone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings tight ends David Morgan and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolphs touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Vikings tight ends David Morgan and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolphs touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field, waving up to the stands, as he does after every game, after losing to the Vikings 27-9.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field, waving up to the stands, as he does after every game, after losing to the Vikings 27-9. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions 15 year veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after Detroit lost their last home game to the Vikings.
Lions 15 year veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after Detroit lost their last home game to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles, Texans game, which will impact their playoff status after beating the Lions 27-9 in Ford Field.
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles, Texans game, which will impact their playoff status after beating the Lions 27-9 in Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back, now with the Vikings, Ameer Abdullah on the field before Detroit takes on Minnesota at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 23, 2018.
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back and current Viking Ameer Abdullah on the field before the game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15 gets Lions corner back Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game.
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, gets Lions cornerback Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
LIons fan Kode Johnson, 15 is all smiles after Lions corner back Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warmups.
Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, is all smiles after Lions cornerback Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warmups.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warmups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warmups before Detroit took on the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warmups before Detroit took on the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings.
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

    Quarterback

    It has felt impossible to grade Matthew Stafford the past month. The excuses are built-in, from injuries to personnel, but he's also doing nothing to elevate the team around him. For the second time in three games, he finished with fewer than 120 passing yards, averaging an ugly 3.7 yards per pass attempt against the Vikings. And after the game, he admitted he had a role in some of the atrocious first-half calls that contributed to keeping the Lions out of the end zone. Grade: F

    Running backs

    LeGarrette Blount had another miserable performance, averaging under three yards per carry once again, plus dropping a pair of passes. He's unquestionably been one of the season's biggest disappointments. Theo Riddick wasn't any better, touching the ball seven times and gaining five yards. He's well on his way to playing himself out of a spot on Detroit's roster in 2019. The only redeeming outing came from Zach Zenner, who managed a respectable 45 yards on eight carries. How he wasn't featured more in the game plan is beyond me. Grade: D

    Wide receivers/tight ends

    Kenny Golladay and TJ Jones combined for 12 catches and 100 yards, but we can't gloss over the fact that Golladay was targeted 15 times for his 58 yards. He dropped one and also committed two penalties. No one else from the group had more than one reception or 12 yards. Grade: D

    Offensive line

    The ground game was inconsistent and the Vikings mustered 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and three sacks. A few of those negative plays came out on the perimeter on passing plays, but the front didn't get enough push after a promising start on the game's opening possession. Grade: D-

    Defensive line

    For the better part of the first half, Detroit's front was dominant. The Vikings couldn't get anything going on the ground and the Lions came up with a pair of sacks, including one from Romeo Okwara, who now has a team-high 7.5 on the year. But the front didn't finish quite as strongly, with no pressure on Kirk Cousins' Hail Mary at the end of the first half and more leaks against the run after A'Shawn Robinson went out with a knee injury. Grade: C

    Linebackers

    Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones tallied five tackles apiece, but neither player had a splash play. No turnovers, no sacks, no tackles for loss, no meaningful pass-rush pressure. The same can be said for the typically productive edge defender Devon Kennard. Grade: D

    Secondary

    Cousins threw 28 passes and the Lions didn't get their hands on any of them. Darius Slay busted a coverage in the second quarter, resulting in a 40-yard gain and leading to the Vikings' first touchdown. Additionally, no one was in position to make a play on the Hail Mary, while Glover Quin surrendered a second-half touchdown out of play-action in what have been his final game at Ford Field. Grade: F

    Special teams

    There was some good and some bad with the special teams. Andy Jones and Tracy Walker combined to down a punt at the 2 early in the contest, and the Lions nearly blocked a Vikings punt, contributing to great field position on a drive that netted a field goal. Speaking of field goals, Matt Prater was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day.  

    The setbacks came in the form of a muffed punt by the returning Jamal Agnew and Walker obliterating the return man before the ball arrived, a critical 15-yard penalty that jump-started the Hail Mary drive. Grade: C+

    Coaches

    The play-calling on offensive was far too predictable and conservative, particularly once the Lions worked into Vikings territory. Week after week, the team has shown it has no idea how to succeed with its current personnel. 

    Defensively, the Lions came out playing very well, but once things started to unravel, the coaching staff struggled to get the team refocused. The Hail Mary at the end of the first half seemed to drain the team's energy and confidence, on both sides of the ball. Grade: F

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

