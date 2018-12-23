Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, defended by Lions defensive back DeShawn Shead (26), catches a 44-yard pass for a touchdown with no time on the clock during the first half Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Rey Del Rio, Associated Press)

Detroit — In the same end zone where Aaron Rodgers' broke the Detroit Lions' hearts three years ago, the team was once again bitten by a Hail Mary.

With no time left on the clock in the second quarter, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (Michigan State) connected with tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 44-yard touchdown. The scoring strike gave the Vikings a 14-9 lead at the half.

The Lions rushed four on the play and dropped seven into the end zone, including 6-foot-4 wide receiver Kenny Golladay. But Rudolph was able to establish prime position in the end zone and went up over cornerback DeShawn Shead to haul in Cousins' heave.