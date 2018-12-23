CLOSE Rogers and Niyo break down Detroit's 10th loss of the season, another dismal offensive effort against Minnesota. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis wasn't happy after another loss Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — With a 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s home finale at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now lost 10 games for the first time since 2012.

And linebacker Jarrad Davis is taking it really, really hard.

“I hate losing. I don’t go to work every single day to come out and lose,” Davis said following the Lions’ sixth double-digit defeat of the season.

“Every week when we lose, it’s hard to get over. It’s not something that I’m very fond of, it’s not something I like to do.”

The Lions’ 2017 first-round pick was named as a captain back in September, which, in turn, has opened him up for some criticism in the midst of an increasingly frustrating sophomore campaign with Detroit.

But Davis isn't the only one who's felt some heat for the defense's inconsistent play.

First-year head coach Matt Patricia — who never won less than 10 games during his 14-year stint with the New England Patriots — has done the opposite of take this team “to the next level,” a promise made by general manager Bob Quinn upon the firing of former head coach Jim Caldwell.

Sometime between the final whistle and a trip to the locker room, Patricia pulled Davis aside to offer some perspective with Christmas just two days away.

“(Patricia) just told me to enjoy my family,” Davis said of the conversation.

“This is a piece of life right now. It’s my life, but at the same time, it’s just a small piece.”

Patricia declined to comment specifically on his message to Davis, but told reporters after the game that during a rough stretch like this, “you just make sure everybody’s doing OK and check in.”

“We all care about each other a lot. We work extremely hard, we’re around each other a lot, and we’re doing this every single day. There are no days off on it; we’re just grinding through to try to get better. So, we certainly at least try to keep that in perspective.”

