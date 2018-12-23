Matt Patricia (Photo: Adrian Kraus, AP)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions close out their home schedule with a 1 p.m. game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Spoiler alert

The Lions were officially eliminated with last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but they can play a hand in keeping their NFC North foe out of the playoffs with a win today. The Vikings are currently slotted in the NFC's final wild card position with a record of 7-6-1, hanging onto that final spot over the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the Houston Texans in Week 16, by half of a game entering Sunday.

A matchup with the NFC North champion Chicago Bears awaits the Vikings in the final game of the season, proving today's matchup with Detroit a pivotal one in the playoff picture.

Corners going bowling

The Lions will have at least one Pro Bowler lacing up in Honolulu blue today, with Darius Slay being named to his second consecutive All-Star game earlier this week. The honor makes him the first Lions cornerback to make back-to-back Pro Bowls since Dre Bly in 2002-03. Cornerback Quandre Diggs was also named as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Vikings new OC has offense cooking

In his first game as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski drew up a game plan that lit up the Miami Dolphins for 41 points. His first — and most rewarding — move was to center 2017 second-round pick Dalvin Cook as the focal point of Minnesota's offense with quarterback Kirk Cousins struggling mightily down the stretch.

Inactives

Lions: Wide receiver Chris Lacy, cornerbacks Dee Virgin and Teez Tabor, linebacker Nicholas Grigsby, defensive end Kerry Hyder, and offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and Andrew Donnal are inactive for Detroit. Cornerback/return man Jamal Agnew is active for the first time since week 5.

Wide receiver Bruce Ellington and safety Charles Washington were placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Vikings: Quarterback Kyle Sloter, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, cornerback Craig James, running back Mike Boone, linebacker Erick Kendricks, guard Danny Isidora and defensive end Tashawn Bower are inactive for Minnesota.

LIONS VS. VIKINGS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Vikings 7-6-1; Lions 5-9

Line: Vikings by 6

MORE COVERAGE

Five things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Vikings

Kirk Cousins hasn't lifted Vikings to new heights

A quick look at the Detroit Lions' free agents to be