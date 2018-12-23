Matthew Stafford (Photo: Adrian Kraus, AP)

Detroit -- Matthew Stafford's and Damon Harrison's iron man streaks will continue for another week. The Detroit Lions quarterback and defensive tackle are both active for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

This will mark the 127th consecutive start for Stafford, the sixth-longest streak in NFL history for the quarterback position. Harrison is also in the midst of an impressive streak. He'll be playing in his 97th straight contest. If he gets the start, and also starts Detroit's season finale in Green Bay next week, he'll become the first player in NFL history to start 17 games in a single regular season.

Two other Lions starters who had been listed as questionable -- wide receiver Kenny Golladay (chest) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) -- are also active.

More: Five things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Additionally, cornerback and return man Jamal Agnew, who was activated off injured reserve this week, will be playing for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 5.

All seven of Detroit's inactives against the Vikings are healthy scratches. Cornerback Teez Tabor, defensive end Kerry Hyder, wide receiver Chris Lacy, cornerback Dee Virgin, linebacker Nicholas Grigsby and offensive linemen Leo Koloamatangi and Andrew Donnal won't dress.