Rogers and Niyo break down Detroit's 10th loss of the season, another dismal offensive effort against Minnesota. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — It’s something you might expect to see the New England Patriots attempt, taking advantage of ambiguity in the rule book. But the officials weren’t buying what the Detroit Lions were selling during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.

Early in the second quarter, the Lions lined up for a 30-yard field goal they had little intention of kicking. Instead, the goal was to draw the Vikings offside on the fourth-and-3 play.

It started with holder Sam Martin’s hard count, raising his hand as if he was reaching for the impending snap. As he did eight of the nine blockers stood straight up from their two-point stances, which individually would be a legal reset for any player in a two-point stance.

More: Lions grades: Plenty of Fs to go around in loss to Vikings

Vikings 27, Lions 9
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2018.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Lions lost, 27-9. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings.
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter.
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back The Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter.
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of three successful field goal attempts, in the second quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of his three successful field goal attempts on the day, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter.
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15 yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15-yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the endzone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper Sr. in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter.
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Fans in Ford Field, wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie Christmas Story, watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9.
Fans wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie "The Christmas Story" watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate who downs the ball at the two yard line, giving Minnesota rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate, who downs the ball at the 2-yard line and gives the Vikings rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford after showing in the third quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first down reception act the end of the third quarter.
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first-down reception at the end of the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount but still is able to drag him down by his legs in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount, but Harris still is able to drag Blout down by his legs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, front, stands with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and backup quarterback Matt Cassel on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings.   Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' T.J. Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' TJ Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board with a taped up pinky finger as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the endzone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings tight ends David Morgan and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolphs touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Vikings tight ends David Morgan, left, and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolph's touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field, waving up to the stands, as he does after every game, after losing to the Vikings 27-9.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field and waves up to the stands, as he does after every game, after a 27-9 loss to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions 15 year veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after Detroit lost their last home game to the Vikings.
Longtime long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after the Lions lost their last home game to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles, Texans game, which will impact their playoff status after beating the Lions 27-9 in Ford Field.
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles-Texans game, which will impact their playoff status, after beating the Lions, 27-9, at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back, now with the Vikings, Ameer Abdullah on the field before Detroit takes on Minnesota at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 23, 2018.
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back and current Viking Ameer Abdullah on the field before the game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15 gets Lions corner back Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game.
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, gets Lions cornerback Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
LIons fan Kode Johnson, 15 is all smiles after Lions corner back Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warmups.
Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, is all smiles after Lions cornerback Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warmups.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warmups before Detroit took on the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings.
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
    The tactic worked as one of the Vikings defensive linemen charged offside, but the officials consulted and ultimately ruled the Lions committed a false start.

    Here’s the pertinent section of the NFL rule book: “Any quick abrupt movement by a single offensive player, or by several offensive players in unison, which simulates the start of the snap, is a false start."

    And that’s how the officials explained it to Patricia.

    “They thought it was too abrupt,” he said. “We were trying to get one.”

    Had the officials ruled an offside against the Vikings, the Lions would have had a first-and-goal from the 7. Instead, they settled for 35-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

