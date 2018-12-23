CLOSE

December 23, 2018

Detroit — The hiring of Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and his ensuing appointment of former New England Patriot colleague Matt Patricia as the team’s head coach was dubbed as an attempt to change the culture of a franchise with one playoff win since 1957.

But according to defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, in Sunday’s 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions confirmed once and for all that if a culture change is to take shape, there are still many more changes to be made.

“We can’t be on a level of a team like (the Vikings) until we understand that either people are going to buy in, or we’re just going to remold the culture around us,” Jean Francois said.

“I’m not finger-pointing on who needs to be changed, or who needs to go somewhere, but if you want a different regime, you want a different buy-in, system like that … you change the people that sit in it.”

Jean Francois attributed the source of that philosophy to a line he read from famed Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi. The direct quote is, “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.”

And while Jean Francois wouldn’t say directly whether he was referencing Detroit’s coaching staff or its roster, it’s clear that his irritation lies with the latter.

Jean Francois said he disagreed with a reporter who suggested the Lions’ issue was with scheme rather than execution, and when asked about whether he felt that everybody “bought in” this season, Jean Francois asked, “Does it look like it?”

“I just know we got a hell of a team, we got a hell of a quarterback, we got great coaches around us, but it won’t show.”

Jean Francois reached the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 and made the AFC championship game with the Indianapolis Colts two years later. He also helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl last season.

He’s part of a very small group of Lions’ players that has achieved postseason success with any team, which qualifies him for a deeper understanding of the nuances that separate a team like Detroit from those that are competing for titles.

“It’s not even just buying into what’s going on,” he said. “It’s buying into the preparation, buying into the process, buying into the stuff that they make us go through every week.”

Vikings 27, Lions 9
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2018.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Lions lost, 27-9. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings.
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter.
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back The Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter.
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of three successful field goal attempts, in the second quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of his three successful field goal attempts on the day, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter.
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15 yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15-yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the endzone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper Sr. in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter.
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Fans in Ford Field, wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie Christmas Story, watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9.
Fans wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie "The Christmas Story" watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate who downs the ball at the two yard line, giving Minnesota rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate, who downs the ball at the 2-yard line and gives the Vikings rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford after showing in the third quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter.
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first down reception act the end of the third quarter.
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first-down reception at the end of the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount but still is able to drag him down by his legs in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount, but Harris still is able to drag Blout down by his legs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, front, stands with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and backup quarterback Matt Cassel on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings.   Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' T.J. Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' TJ Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter.
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board with a taped up pinky finger as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the endzone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings tight ends David Morgan and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolphs touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Vikings tight ends David Morgan, left, and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolph's touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field, waving up to the stands, as he does after every game, after losing to the Vikings 27-9.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field and waves up to the stands, as he does after every game, after a 27-9 loss to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions 15 year veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after Detroit lost their last home game to the Vikings.
Longtime long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after the Lions lost their last home game to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles, Texans game, which will impact their playoff status after beating the Lions 27-9 in Ford Field.
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles-Texans game, which will impact their playoff status, after beating the Lions, 27-9, at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back, now with the Vikings, Ameer Abdullah on the field before Detroit takes on Minnesota at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 23, 2018.
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back and current Viking Ameer Abdullah on the field before the game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15 gets Lions corner back Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game.
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, gets Lions cornerback Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
LIons fan Kode Johnson, 15 is all smiles after Lions corner back Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warmups.
Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, is all smiles after Lions cornerback Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warmups.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warmups before Detroit took on the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings.
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
    And most importantly, buying into the idea that attention to detail is the key factor between pulling out a victory or having to “come out here and keep explaining this.”

    “Like other teams when we played and brought it down to the edge, they wanted it because they fought with the details,” Jean Francois said. “They picked up certain things about us, they game-planned for us.”

    The head coaching failures of Bill Belichick disciples such as Charlie Weis, Romeo Crennel or Eric Mangini — who, at one point, was nicknamed “Mangenius” for his work as New England’s defensive coordinator — are proof that trying to carbon copy the Patriot way isn’t a guaranteed route to success.

    So far, the Quinn-Patricia era in Detroit has disappointed, and it’s unknown at this point whether the Lions are experiencing growing pains or flooring the gas pedal of a vehicle stuck in reverse.

    The problem, of course, is that the answer to that question is in the same place it’s been for the last 61 years: Next season.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer

     

