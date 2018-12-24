Former Lions GM Matt Millen. (Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images)

Matt Millen got his Christmas miracle.

According to multiple reports, the former Detroit Lions general manager received a heart transplant Monday morning. He was scheduled for surgery at 1 a.m.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, citing a text exchange with Millen's wife, the procedure was a success.

Millen has been a resident of Newark Beth Israel Hospital in New Jersey since early October while waiting for a new heart. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis, where amyloid — an abnormal protein — builds up around organs.

The Morning Call, Millen's hometown paper in Allentown, Pennsylvania, reported his heart was operating at 30 percent in April.

Millen played 12 seasons in the NFL (1980-91) for Oakland, San Francisco and Washington, winning four Super Bowls and earning a pair of All-Pro selections. Following his playing career, he moved to the broadcast booth until he was hired by the Lions to run the franchise in 2001.

His seven-year tenure with the organization was a disaster, resulting in a 31-84 record. He was fired three games into the 2008 season. The Lions would go on to finish the year without a win, the first time that had happened since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

Following the firing, Millen, 60, returned to broadcasting, working for the Big Ten Network, ESPN and Fox Sports.

