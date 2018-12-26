Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay missed practice on Wednesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were missing six players from Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Not practicing for Detroit were defensive back Quandre Diggs, tight end Luke Willson, cornerback DeShawn Shead, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and starting defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Damon Harrison.

All six players played against the Vikings last Sunday, but Willson (concussion), Robinson (knee) and Shead (knee) weren't able to finish the game due to injury.

Harrison (ankle) and Golladay (chest) both battled through their injuries last week and had been listed as questionable. Harrison played 64 percent of the defensive snaps in the loss, while Golladay was on the field for 77 percent of the offensive plays, as well as the Hail Mary defense.

