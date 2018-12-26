Glover Quin (Photo: Elsa, Getty Images)

Allen Park — About 20 minutes deep into an interview with a group of reporters, Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin cut off a question.

"Man, this is like a retirement home press conference," Quin said with a smile.

That's only because there's a sense of finality with Quin's time in Detroit. After six seasons of mostly highly productive football, there's a good chance he'll be suiting up for the Lions for the final time Sunday.

So yeah, when the team isn't playing for anything beyond pride, there's a general curiosity about what's next. And Quin genuinely doesn't know.

First, he has to wait and see what the Lions do. The working assumption is the organization will move on, clearing more than $6 million in salary cap space. From there, it becomes a matter of what other teams come calling and whether he wants to continue to play at all.

Quin acknowledges he pondered retirement this past offseason, not because he felt unable to keep up with the physical demands, but there were things away from football that commanded his attention.

His wife and three boys live in Houston during the year, and for the first time in his career, he skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program to spend more time with them.

Quin said whether he plays in 2019 will definitely be a family decision.

Still, despite the Lions disappointing season, he said he had no regrets about playing this year.

"I mean, obviously you play to try to win it all," Quin said. "Doesn’t always work out that way, but you can’t look back on it and regret the decision. You put a lot of thought and time into making the decision, and once you do, you go at it. It things don’t work out, I’m not a wish-I-never-did-this type. It just didn’t work out."

It's often said about football you don't decide when to retire, the game will decide when you retire. Quin, who will turn 33 this offseason, revels in the fact that he still has a say in the matter. He'll be starting his 148th consecutive game this Sunday, he hasn't missed any practice time because of an injury in 2018, and he feels physically able to keep playing, if that's what he decides.

"I kind of feel like God has had me a long time, man," Quin said. "Barring something happening in Green Bay, I feel like I’ll be fairly healthy, so I do feel like I’m in control of the situation. Like I said, we’ll see. I don’t know that the future is going to hold."

Lions at Packers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760

Records: Lions 5-10, Packers 8-6-1

Line: Packers by 8